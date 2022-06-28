Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1409 Gloucester St.: A cop on the night shift happened to be nearby when a kook smacked his vehicle into one of the abandoned gas pumps outside the Gallops Meat store, knocking it over. The dude ended up in jail, charged with DUI.
Sulah Street: Again with the naked people. This time it was a streaker traipsing about in his front yard before dark. Responding police took the 23-year-old nude dude to jail, charged with public indecency.
900 block of Old Jesup Road: There was something about this call for law enforcement assistance that did not add up. No one was talking to responding police, just meandering from the house to the porch to the yard and back. When police attempted to get to the bottom of it, a 37-year-old crabby crank in cargo shorts ended up in jail for willful obstruction of the law.
Shoppers Way: A concerned citizen called 911 in the wee hours to report gunfire near a joint called Billy’s. Heck, the 911 dispatcher could hear gunfire over the phone. A cop working at a nightspot nearby heard gunshots too. In the end, responding cops made an arrest, possibly the 24-year-old nitwit who was booked around that time in the county jail for DUI in an unregistered vehicle.
Player Street and Kaiser Avenue: A driver smacked into the boundary fence of the Pinova plant. Responding city police figured out the guy was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, for which he went to jail.
1900 block of Washington St.: It was after midnight. Time to leave. But the man would not go. So the woman of the house called police. Responding police put the 18-year-old in jail, charged with criminal trespassing.
Shots Fired
3000 block of Amherst Street: Trigger-happy numbskulls let fly with gunfire, striking a home and leaving “several bullet holes in the front of the house,” police reported. The cops also found several shell casings out front.
2700 block of Albany Street: Idiots rolled down the street in a vehicle with one guy shooting out the window into a neighborhood. Responding police obtained security camera footage of the hoodlums.
Theft
201 Arnold Road: Some knucklehead drove away in someone else’s golf cart, which was parked outside the King and Prince hotel at 9:30 in the morning. Sheesh.
5801 Altama Ave.: Thieves rode away overnight with a man’s vehicle from The Kendall apartments parking lot. The vehicle’s owner said he locked the vehicle securely, and there was no key inside.
1800 block of U.S. Highway 17: A man stopped at an establishment to use the necessity room in daylight hours. When he came back out, his vehicle was gone.
2000 block of Ocean Road: A family kept a golf cart stored near the back patio of their East Beach neighborhood home. They double-locked the steering wheel, stored it in a plastic covering. And still thieves managed to abscond with the golf cart.
Crash
Altama Avenue and Community Road: Two vehicles collied. One caught fire. The driver suffered second degree burns on an arm and a leg. City firefighters arrived and did what they do.
— Larry Hobbs