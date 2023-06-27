Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3527 Community Road: Two women clashed in a destructive donnybrook inside the CK Nails, hammering away at each other and destroying merchandise in the process. Responding cops seized one feisty female at the scene; police soon found the other calamitous combatant hiding behind the nearby Ford dealership. The 47-year-old and her 25-year-old nail store nemesis both went to jail for simple battery and criminal damage to property.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Gloucester Street: Authorities stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, ostensibly for swerving outside the lanes. A 36-year-old woman went to jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
Temper Temper
200 Glynn Isles: Verbatim from city police reports: “Caller advised someone scratched her vehicle and left a note advising her to learn how to park.”
1350 Ocean Boulevard, Massengale Park: A man wearing a black bathing suit was in a salty mood at the beachside park. He was trying to start with a woman. He was arrested instead.
Theft
Grove at Pecan Point: Thieves helped themselves to a wallet, a cellphone and expensive ear buds that were left overnight in an unlocked vehicle.
Huntington Circle: A crook took a wallet containing credit cards overnight from an unlocked vehicle. Also in the same neighborhood that night, a Louis Vuitton purse with $150 cash inside disappeared from another vehicle.
Oak Road: A wallet containing gift cards went missing overnight from a 2010 Ford Fusion.
Beverly Shores: After a man left his door open while taking his dogs for an afternoon walk, during which time a neighbor witnessed a brazen bandit enter the abode. The thief exited moments later with a Stihl MS 170 chainsaw, worth about $300.
Autumns Wood Circle: A man reported a Smith and Wesson firearm stolen from his vehicle.
4420 Altama Avenue: Two sticky fingered customers ignored the traditional method of purchasing items and took them without paying. The owner of the establishment attempted to stop them, but the pushy product poachers shoved the owner out of the way, ran to the parking lot and fled in a vehicle.