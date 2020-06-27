Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Parkwood Drive and Player Street: A tough customer was driving around town in the wee hours when he committed a traffic violation within sight of a patrol officer. The subsequent traffic stop revealed several open containers of alcohol everywhere inside the vehicle, as well as a handgun under the driver’s seat. Guns are a no-no for convicted felons such as he. The 27-year-old outlaw went to jail, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Ocean Boulevard and Ocean Way: A patrol officer on the island was cruising down the boulevard at 1:15 in the morning when a hotshot driver pulled out of a side street in front of him and began speeding away. In the process, the driver swerved over into the oncoming lane. The officer had seen enough, and the subsequent traffic stop landed the 36-year-old North Carolina man in jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
Good Work
200 block of Wolfe Street: Some jerk went up on a person’s front porch and took off with their bike. Patrol officers later spotted the bicycle abandoned elsewhere in town and returned it to its rightful owner.
For Want of a Tire, the Bicycle Was Lost
150 Altama Connector: A man pedaled his Schwinn bicycle up to the Walmart, parked it outside and went inside to shop. Upon returning, the man discovered he had a flat front tire. On closer inspection, it was not his flat front tire. It seem some petty pedal punk came along and switched out his flat front tire with the guy’s good tire. It was a Topline tire, valued at $100, he told the cops.
— Larry Hobbs