From reports filed with police:
Arrests
Brunswick: City cops stopped a woman who was driving around with an expired license plate. Police also found meth in the vehicle. Also, the woman had an outstanding arrest warrant. Police took the 37-year-old woman to jail on all of the above.
805 Gloucester St.: A woman went ballistic in the post office, vowing bodily harm to postal employees. They do not have to take that. Police were summoned. The 42-year-old woman went to jail, charged with terroristic threats.
1200 block of Newcastle Street: Three reprobates were rifling through a vehicle downtown in the afternoon when a patrol officer came upon them. The little guttersnipes made a run for it, but the cops caught two of them. They were taken to the city police department and held for juvenile authorities.
— Larry Hobbs