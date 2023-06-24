Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Jessica Lane: A woman hit the bottle after a dustup with her boyfriend. Unfit to get behind the wheel, she drove away regardless. A relative, who could not dissuade her from this problematic path, alerted the cops. After police caught up to her shortly after midnight, the 19-year-old nincompoop went to jail for DUI, failure to maintain lane, running a stop sign, having an open container of alcohol and driving an uninsured vehicle.
150 Altama Connector: Folks alerted the cops after spotting a suspicious character trying to break the locks on bicycles in the Walmart parking lot. Police spotted the shiftless sidewinder sitting on a BMX bike, packing bolt cutters. The cops carted the 19-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Interstate 95: County cops spotted a late-night speeder barreling down the interstate, way above the posted speed limit. The 49-year-old visitor from Ireland ended up in jail, charged with speeding.
150 Atama Ave.: A foolish felon snagged a backpack off the rack at the Walmart, snatched off the price tag and then started roaming the store in search of more booty. As if the crack staff at Walmart had not seen this before. The 61-year-old went to jail for shoplifting and criminal trespass.
Village at Glynn Place: A Publix employee spotted a county cop patrolling the shopping center parking lot at just the right time, waving the officer down. “They’re stealing,” she told the cop, pointing toward a gray getaway minivan. A 34-year-old woman went to jail for shoplifting.
200 Glynn Isles: Target employees caught a woman stealing stuff and called the cops. Responding police discovered the 26-year-old woman was also wanted by the law on two outstanding arrest warrants.
900 block of Stonewall Street: A ruffian attacked another person. Cops put the 44-year-old brute in jail for battery.
Altama Avenue and R Street: A desperate reprobate in flight from the law hit the gas and aimed his vehicle for a city cop’s patrol car. The 18-year-old petulant punk instead struck another a vehicle, then slammed into a fence maintained by the city. The two-bit bandit landed in jail, charged with aggravated assault, fleeing to elude the law, criminal damage to property, willful obstruction of the law, hit and run, following too close, failure to maintain a lane and, for good measure, not wearing a seatbelt.
U.S. Highway 341 and Perry Lane Road: A patrol officer spotted a dimwit driver headed in the wrong direction and stopped him. The 33-year-old numbskull went to jail for DUI and driving on the wrong side of the road.
St. Andrews Island: The cops caught a woman trying to bash open a lock. The 34-year-old went to jail for interference with government property.
— Larry Hobbs