Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Wolfe and L streets: A county cop stopped a silver Jeep Commander SUV for a traffic violation after midnight. The driver’s driver’s license was suspended. Also, he was wanted on an arrest warrant for shoplifting. Police put the 57-year-old man in jail.
Altama Avenue and Parkwood Drive: A county cop and a state trooper stopped a 1995 Chevrolet GMT pickup truck for a traffic violation. Inside the vehicle, police located pot, meth and various other drug miscellanea. The 39-year-old dopey dude behind the wheel ended up in jail on various drug possession charges, as well as DUI, driving without a seatbelt and for being distinguished as a fugitive from justice.
7208 U.S. Highway 341: A county cop working traffic patrol on the interstate clocked a cad careening in triple digits, weaving in and out of the county’s lunch hour traffic and cutting off cars while traveling upwards of 100 mph. When the officer finally caught up to the Miami madman at a Friendly Express off the interstate, the 28-year-old went to jail for reckless driving and speeding.
Frederica and Demere roads: A crash occurred in the roundabout during the lunchtime crunch. Responding police made an arrest as a result.
5028 U.S. Highway 341: A drunken drifter approached a stranger in the parking lot of the Waffle House late at night. He raged at the man for an imagined slight, that of rallying a band of brutes to beat him up outside an unnamed hotel. The man responded by telling the numbskull nomad that he is lucky that cops got there in time, just as police arrived. Police detected “an overwhelming odor of alcoholic beverage from” the “breath and body” of the instigator according to a report. The 51-year-old wayward wayfarer ended up in jail, charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Tara Lane: A county sheriff’s deputy on night shift traffic patrol signaled an ATV to stop on a city street. The four-wheeling fool behind the handlebars sought other options, choosing to make a run for it. The deputy nabbed him nonetheless. The 32-year-old ended up in jail, charged with fleeing and attempting to elude the law.
3100 block of W. Park Avenue: A woman spotted a man after hours rummaging around inside her vehicle, which was parked under her carport. The cagey culprit bolted at the first sign of responding cops. He did not get far. The 39-year-old crook ended up in jail, charged with auto burglary and willful obstruction of the law.
U.S. Highway 341 and Wages Road: In the dusk before dawn, a tippling Toyota Tundra driver remained at an intersection long after the light turned green — thus signaling that it was time for him to get moving. A patrol officer was behind the dude when he finally decided to get a move on, just as the light ran out of yellow. The guy was all over the place once in motion, straddling the lanes and then making a sweeping turn onto the highway. The officer was perhaps none-too-surprised to discover the after the traffic stop that the driver smelled like a still.
Riddle Me This One
Atlantic Drive: A patrol officer on Frederica Road spotted an E-Z-GO golf cart heading in the opposite direction in the middle of the afternoon. Because this stretch of road is for vehicles capable of traveling the posted 35 mph, the officer turned around to investigate. The officer caught up just as it turned onto Atlantic Drive, then found an unoccupied golf cart in front a home in the 100 block. But the driver left behind a black cellphone in the cup holder, a video still playing on it. The golf cart’s sticker, with a bar code and subsequent identifying numbers, had been scraped to illegibility. There was an orange Magna Urban bicycle strapped to the back of the cart. No one on the island had reported either the bike or the cart as stolen. It is head-scratcher, all right. The officer had the vehicle towed.
— Larry Hobbs