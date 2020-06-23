Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Eagles Pointe Apartments: A woman called police around midnight to file a complaint. However, due to consuming copious amounts of alcohol, her complaint was all but indecipherable to responding officers. It appears police were later impelled to revisit the matter at 2:30 in the morning, this time taking the testy tippler, 34, to jail for public drunkenness.
500 block of Altamaha Road: A truck rolled over into the ditch before 10:30 in the morning. The GMC pickup was resting on its driver’s side when the cops got there. The 18-year-old guy who was driving went to jail, charged with DUI and possession of a little bit of grass.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and M Street: A Jacksonville jerk decided to cruise around in Brunswick after hours in a stolen vehicle. Naturally, the blundering bad guy committed a traffic violation right in front of a patrol officer. The resulting traffic stop landed the 48-year-old dishonest dimwit in jail, charged with theft by bringing stolen property across state lines and plain old theft by receiving stolen property.
1700 block of Niles Avenue: A dastardly ne’er-do-well overstayed his welcome at a residence here, refusing repeated requests to simply leave. He remained even after the cops were called. Responding police quickly discovered the dope was an outlaw from another state. Now the 38-year-old is in jail, awaiting extradition as a fugitive from justice.
Blythe Island Highway and Blythe Island Drive: A driver stopped at this intersection at 2:30 in the morning, even though he had the green light to keep going. An officer saw the whole thing. The resulting traffic stop landed the 27-year-old man in jail, charged with DUI and improper stopping on a roadway.
Runaway
McIntyre Court Apartments: A young driver who was stopped for a traffic offense would not give the cops his name. So they arrested him. On the way to jail, he piped up to reveal his was not old enough for the adult clink. With his real name police determined the rapscallion had run away from home back in Illinois and also was wanted by Iowa authorities. However, Iowa was not interested in extraditing him. Police turned him over to a local family friend, who made plans to get his butt back home where he belongs.
Reckless Gunplay
2500 block of Ellis Street: A person noticed a couple of bullet holes in a neighbor’s house. Responding officers found plenty more bullet holes in the house besides. Stray rounds also struck a parked vehicle.
Shenanigans
Redwood Street and U.S. Highway 17: A horde of noisy nincompoops disrupted folks’ peace and quiet after-hours in neighborhoods surrounding Howard Coffin Park, screaming around on four wheelers and dirt bikes, blasting fireworks and carrying on in a most uncouth manner. Every time the cops showed up, the rough-riders hightailed it. “Subjects were eventually located and the matter was resolved accordingly,” a report said, diplomatically. “The gathering was monitored for noise levels throughout the evening until its conclusion at around midnight.”
Shrimp Boat Blues
Mary Ross Park: A shrimp boat has been docked for quite a spell now at Mary Ross Park, which is a no-no. However, police learned that a mechanical glitch in the boat left the shrimper with few options but to dock there. He was given leeway to proffer the necessary “emergency repairs.”
Thief
3202 U.S. Highway 17: A scalawag slinked through the back door of the New China restaurant, swiped some change and skulked away. Surveillance cameras in the store captured clear images of the culprit; police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs