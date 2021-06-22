Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Albany and H streets: A footloose felon was dancing in the street after hours, prompting an inquiry from a passing officer. It turned out the outgoing outlaw was wanted on a felony arrest warrant, for which he went to jail.
Blythe Island Highway: A driver lost control of his vehicle after midnight, running off the road and spinning into some trees. He then slinked out the vehicle and walked away, a witness told police. Officers were able to intercept the 41-year-old man, who went to jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
Hopkins Homes: A lout roughed up his girlfriend after the two got into a ruckus. She called the cops. Responding police took the 27-year-old cad to jail, charged with simple battery.
Wolfe Street: An officer spied a man fiddling with vehicle door handles, almost always the act of a person up to no-good and seeking the many theft opportunities presented by unlocked doors. This guy turned out to wanted on several felony arrest warrants from the sheriff’s office, resulting a trip to jail.
Coastal Club Apartments: An angry drunkard stood in the middle of the apartment complex’s parking lot, shouting vile racist profanity up to residents in a building’s upper floor. The 27-year-old jerk went to jail, charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor willful obstruction of the law.
Shots Fired
2900 block of Springdale Road: Police found four shell casings in the road while checking out a report of gunfire after hours. A resident told police he suspects his house was the target, saying the shooter was likely a guy with whom he has had an ongoing feud. Police found no property damage.
All in a Huff
4545 Altama Ave.: A young guy sitting in a vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot after hours raised the suspicions of a concerned citizen, who summoned the cops to check it out. “Officer observed male attempting to huff duster cleaner out of can,” police reported. The officer gave the kid a talking-to and turned him over to his mom.
— Larry Hobbs