Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

Albany and H streets: A footloose felon was dancing in the street after hours, prompting an inquiry from a passing officer. It turned out the outgoing outlaw was wanted on a felony arrest warrant, for which he went to jail.

Blythe Island Highway: A driver lost control of his vehicle after midnight, running off the road and spinning into some trees. He then slinked out the vehicle and walked away, a witness told police. Officers were able to intercept the 41-year-old man, who went to jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.

Hopkins Homes: A lout roughed up his girlfriend after the two got into a ruckus. She called the cops. Responding police took the 27-year-old cad to jail, charged with simple battery.

Wolfe Street: An officer spied a man fiddling with vehicle door handles, almost always the act of a person up to no-good and seeking the many theft opportunities presented by unlocked doors. This guy turned out to wanted on several felony arrest warrants from the sheriff’s office, resulting a trip to jail.

Coastal Club Apartments: An angry drunkard stood in the middle of the apartment complex’s parking lot, shouting vile racist profanity up to residents in a building’s upper floor. The 27-year-old jerk went to jail, charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor willful obstruction of the law.

Shots Fired

2900 block of Springdale Road: Police found four shell casings in the road while checking out a report of gunfire after hours. A resident told police he suspects his house was the target, saying the shooter was likely a guy with whom he has had an ongoing feud. Police found no property damage.

All in a Huff

4545 Altama Ave.: A young guy sitting in a vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot after hours raised the suspicions of a concerned citizen, who summoned the cops to check it out. “Officer observed male attempting to huff duster cleaner out of can,” police reported. The officer gave the kid a talking-to and turned him over to his mom.

— Larry Hobbs

