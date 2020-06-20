Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3319 Altama Ave.: A woman used her credit card to buy lunch at the Popeye’s fried chicken place. Within an hour, she noticed a swindler had racked up $1,920.52 on her card. The cops wrapped this one up a couple of days later, returning to Popeye’s to arrest a 19-year-old man on eight counts of credit card fraud.
Mercer Avenue: Most lowly thieves prefer to avoid the spotlight, but not this guy. This guy was three sheets to the wind, banging on doors in the wee hours and cavorting about on folks’ vehicles. It was only after the cops arrived that they realized the goofus had actually been breaking into vehicles. He was so boozed up the police had to take him to the hospital emergency room to make sure he was OK to go to jail.
800 block of Wolfe Street: A woman called police for relief from a drunken knave who was ransacking the house and smacking her around. Police arrived and confirmed all of the above details. The 47-year-old creep sobered up in jail, charged with simple battery.
Suspicious Incident
Mary Ross Park: Several people whose misfortune left them with limited lodging options chose to sleep out in the park after dark. However, a passing patrol officer noticed that they did not avail themselves to the trash cans placed conveniently therein and instead “created a large mess,” according to a report. “Officers had vagrants clean the mess and vacate the park,” the report concluded.
Fraud
1600 block of Wilson Avenue: A shady dude appeared at a woman’s doorstep, pushing a bogus story about having some Xbox games for sale. She shooed him off. But then he went rifling through her vehicle, setting off the alarm before skedaddling. Officers showed up and found the huckster’s fingerprints all over the car. They are looking for him.
— Larry Hobbs