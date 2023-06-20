Among reports filed with police:
Vehicle theft
3400 block of Cypress Mill Road: Someone stopped at a local restaurant for lunch but left their keys in their car while they went inside to dine. They also left the car unlocked. An opportunistic thief wasted little time swiping the car and taking it to Jacksonville, where the car was later recovered.
Trailer theft
200 Altama Connector: Someone decided renting a trailer from Home Depot was a little too much trouble, so they stole one from the parking lot instead. The trailer was valued at $3,000.
Problem with person
2800 block of Ellis Street: A woman was tired of her adult son not following the rules, so she called the cops to have them tell him to leave. She also warned them he had guns in the house. Officers arrived to learn that the man lived there with his mother, meaning she would have to go through the eviction process to force him to leave. Officers also said no guns were involved in the situation. The woman wasn’t happy with the situation and expressed her anger at the cops before they left with a good tongue lashing.
Mary Ross Park: Officers were called because an elderly man was refusing to move his vehicle from the vendor area that was being used for a festival. The cops told him he needed to park somewhere else. The man then dented the vehicle next to his car as he was parking in his new spot.
St. Simons Island Village Pier: A man who had apparently been drinking quite a bit that night was at the pier in the Village on St. Simons Island. It was around 1:30 a.m. and he had damaged property and was causing problems while night-fishermen were trying to catch some fish. The man was arrested for public drunkenness, obstruction and damage to property.
Citizen assistance
2715 Glynn Avenue: A homeless woman with four children was at a local motel on U.S. Highway 17 who needed a place to stay. The responding officers called several places for assistance and were able to find somewhere for her and her children to stay through the weekend. Other assistance was lined up after that.
Fight
200 block of Scranton Road: It was either early Sunday morning or late Saturday night, depending on how you look at it. Officers were called because a group of men were fighting at around 4 a.m. Sunday. They found on their arrival a hat, cellphone and multiple beers strewn about the front yard. The group scattered when police arrived. Sounds like it was Saturday night for the men who were fighting.
