Arrests
3200 block of Lakeside Drive: A clumsy crook left clues all over the place during a recent haphazard crime spree. When a resident on Lakeside Drive awoke to see his vehicle doors had been left wide open, he found the responsible culprit on his home surveillance video. As city police were reviewing that video, police at the nearby hospital reached out to say they had caught a car burglar redhanded. Police put two and two together: same guy. For good measure, city officers noticed open doors on yet another parked vehicle on Lakeside Drive. So, they dusted for finger prints. Presto: same guy. The 33-year-old bumbling car burglar went to jail, charged with auto burglary times three. He also was charged with violation of probation.
Mall Boulevard: A patrol officer came across a vehicle that was stopped on the service road outside the mall in the wee hours. Pulling up alongside, an officer peered inside and spied a man zonked out behind the wheel. The 45-year-old man went to jail for DUI.
Amherst and Monck streets: A county patrol officer spotted a Mercury Grand Marquis with its windows tinted so dark it was a crime. After the resulting stop, the guy behind the wheel jumped out of the car and approached the officer. The cop calmly noted that it is better to wait behind the wheel for the officer approach. The man agreed with the cop and apologized. And after further interactions, the 28-year-old man went to jail for possession of dope, lying to police and taking dope across state lines. All of the above violated his probation.
Carteret Road and Crystal Lake Lane: The reckless woman in a black Dodge Challenger was traveling double the speed limit before sundown on Carteret Road, where it is clearly marked 25 mph. The resulting traffic stop landed the 27-year-old in jail, charged with reckless driving, speeding, driving on a suspended license and lying to the cops. Also, she was wanted on a felony arrest warrant.
Altama Avenue and Scranton Connector: A crash occurred after midnight. A 47-year-old woman whose driving apparently contributed to the crash ended up in jail, charged with DUI and failure to signal a turn.
Altama Avenue and Q Street: Police conducted a traffic stop. The outlaw behind the wheel lied to the cops, most likely to hide the fact that he was wanted by the U.S. Marshals service. Police put the 42-year-old in jail, where he awaits a visit from a U.S. Marshal.
Summertime, and so it begins
Hopkins Homes: Verbatim from city police reports: “Caller advised a truck in the area had several young people in the back throwing water balloons at cars while they were driving south on Altama Ave. Vehicle was gone on arrival.”
Hopkins Homes: A pack of kids were entertaining themselves with a game of ding-dong-ditch: knocking on doors, then scampering away before the resident could answer.”
More Stray Bullets
Brunswick Villa: A woman called police to report gunfire had damaged her vehicle. Responding police noted “the rear tailgate, rear left side body, read window and front right window to be damaged,” according to the report.
— Larry Hobbs