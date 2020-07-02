Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1100 block of R Street: A soused clod kept calling 911 in the middle of the night, reporting fictional events that he insisted required emergency action. When the dispatchers asked him to quit calling, he just gave them a hard time. The 48-year-old fool found out what really constituted an emergency when the cops showed up and threw his butt in jail, charged with unlawful use of 911.
300 Glynn Isles: Get this. According to police, a brazen bandit walked out of the Target store with a set of bolt cutters in the evening hours. Then he sheared a lock and cable, and tried to swipe a generator and a pressure washer. He did not get far. “Subject was arrested,” the report said. The 59-year-old man went to jail, charged with shoplifting, willful obstruction of the law and criminal trespass.
1825 U.S. Highway 17: A dude was busy at work, bright and early, relocating goods from a shed at Storage by the Sea. Another guy walks up to him. What’s the big idea? the other guy wants to know. Oh, the dude says, someone asked me to get these things out of here and meet up later. Really? the other guys says, because this is my shed. And I don’t recall asking you, or anybody else, to remove anything, much less meet me later. Oh … So the cops showed up. The 33-year-old dunderheaded dude went to jail for second degree burglary.
— Larry Hobbs