Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
150 Altama Connector: A petty thief grab some merchandise off the shelf at the Wal-Mart and stuffed it in his pants. Then he walked out of the store. Of course, store security guards saw the deal go down on security cameras. Police on the lookout saw the devious dunce nearby. The 48-year-old went to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Damage
1605 Frederica Road: The CVS store manager arrived to open up for the day and found the front door damaged. The “door appeared to have pry marks near the lock where one may have tried to open (it),” she said.
Robbery
403 Butler Drive: Two ruffians pummeled a man outside of a room at the Coastal Inn in the wee hours, then drove away in his pickup truck, police reported. The man was sprawled on his back in the grass when the cops arrived, “covered in blood on his face and hands,” police reported. The two bandits were hanging out with a woman of mutual acquaintance prior to the beating. Later, a security guard at a nearby motel found the stolen pickup, abandoned. There were plenty of witnesses and police may even have video of the dastardly deed, the report noted. Warrants for strong-arm robbery and aggravated assault await the desperadoes.
Police Assist
2200 block of Reynolds Street: Verbatim from city night shift log: “Officer observed male crash bicycle and he just stayed on the ground. Officer made contact with the driver who was extremely intoxicated and wanted no assistance.”
Mary Ross Park: An officer walking the beat on night shift spotted lights flickering in a pavilion at the park. “Several homeless people were located and advised to gather their belongings and leave,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs