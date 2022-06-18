Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1400 Ocean Blvd.: It used to be a fad called “streaking” back in the 1970s. But the folks at the St. Simons Grand condominiums were none-too-amused with the naked man running around the pool area at 2 in the morning. The bare bandit felt no reason to let up when the cops arrived. He dashed up to officers in his birthday suit, screaming, “Here I come,” adding a vile expletive emphasized with a maternal adjective. Then he headed “toward the main lobby parking lot of the building without any clothes on,” police reported. The 33-year-old nude dude ended his foray in an orange jumpsuit, standard for the county jail where he was placed for public indecency. He also was wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants.
5015 U.S. Highway 341: A woman scrawled something on the side of the Burger King, then ran toward the main thoroughfare, “running across the road … and jumping around,” police reported. For her own safety, it appears, police placed the 39-year-old in jail for criminal trespass.
Ocean Boulevard and Arnold Road: An officer encountered a gray Toyota 4Runner rolling down Ocean Boulevard “with a nonfunctioning driver’s side headlight” late at night, police reported. Cops found booze inside the vehicle, which was solely occupied by the 19-year-old guy behind the wheel. Police put him in jail, charged with underage drinking and driving with no headlights.
Another Reason For Summer School
Tiffany Estates: A passel of kids roaming around with BB guns and bored with summer already decided to take aim at a mobile home. The mobile home’s landlord caught the whole thing on security surveillance video, even the part where one kid swiped a camera near the front door. She put it up on Facebook, after which at least two fathers stepped forward. She also filed a report with the cops. Note to kids: Summer has just started. Just about anything you do these days is liable to end up on somebody’s camera. Behave.
Clean Getaway
500 block of First Avenue: A grimy gremlin sneaked into a house through a window, the home’s occupant reported to police. As best the resident could tell, the prowler took a shower and then left.
Theft
87 Golden Isles Plaza: A crook slipped out of the Home Depot in the midmorning with a DeWalt Compressor and Ryobi router kit, ripping the establishment off for more than $300 total. Store managers know the scoundrel, they have the theft on video and they wish to prosecute, police were informed.
4230 U.S. Highway 176: This guy. The folks at Friendly Express did not want him around, going so far as to have police intervene and promise to arrest the scalawag if he returned. This kind of thing is why: The bum slipped into the store in the evening time, grabbed two beers and one can each of the fortified drinks Southern Peach and Angry Orchard Crisp. The cops are looking for him.
— Larry Hobbs