Among reports filed with police:
Am I My Brother’s Warrant?
700 block of Norwich Street: Police acted on a solid tip that a wanted man was hanging around these parts. They quickly found the man in question, and just as quickly learned they had the wrong guy. He was able to convince officers of the truth, that his own brother had passed himself off as his brother during the traffic stop that ultimately led to the warrant. Because of his brother’s dastardly deceit, the subsequent arrest warrant was issued to the good brother. Police scrapped that warrant from their computer system. But about the bad brother, “charges (are) pending for subject’s brother.”
Arrests
Redwood Street and U.S. Highway 17: The first thing the driver did wrong after a traffic stop was give the cops a fake name. It went downhill from there. The smell from the pot clouds rolling out of the car windows led police to “a large amount of narcotics and a handgun on the passenger,” the report said. The 30-year-old pistol-packing dope dealer went to jail, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and two counts of willful obstruction of the law.
Robbery
McIntyre Court Apartments: A man flagged down a patrol officer to report that he just been robbed at gunpoint. The bandit absconded with his cash and cellphone.
Auto Burglary
1800 block of Goodyear Avenue: A thief pried a car door open and swiped the handgun the owner kept inside.
Found
A priest at St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church was mowing the parish’s lawn when he encountered a gun in the grass. He turned the semi-automatic Ruger LC9 9 mm handgun over to city police. A quick computer check revealed the gun had been reported stolen in the county. City cops handed the hot gun over the county cops.
Accident
Harry Driggers Boulevard and U.S. Highway 17: A guy drove off the road and crashed his vehicle at 2 in the morning. Responding police assessed that the driver “smelled of alcoholic beverage and vomit,” the report said. No word yet on an arrest.
— Larry Hobbs