Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
G Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A patrol officer encountered a quadruple of numbskulls dressed in all black and hanging out on the street after hours. They scrammed when officers arrived, but the cops caught two of the hooligans in a nearby alleyway. Three firearms also turned up at this location. The 17-year-old and 18-year-old both went to jail, on charges ranging from possession of a handgun by an underage person, loitering and prowling and willful obstruction of the law.
500 block of Carteret Road: A neighbor spotted a bandit breaking into a home before sundown. No one was there, so he alerted another neighbor. They nabbed the knave and held him under the carport until the cops arrived. The 21-year-old went to jail for first degree burglary.
Fire
1600 block of Ellis Street: An alarmed resident called police to alert them of a fire in a neighbor’s backyard. Responding officers discovered a downed power line as the source of the fire. Police called the fire department and the power company lickety split, and the fire was doused.
Theft
100 block of McDowell Avenue: A woman awoke to discover everything in the center console of her vehicle scattered all about the driver’s seat — except her wallet. The wallet was stolen.
100 block of Drayton Circle: Overnight a thief went through the center console of a man’s truck and swiped $40 cash.
— Larry Hobbs