Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2990 U.S. Highway 17: A woman having breakfast at 7 in the morning at the Denny’s stepped outside to check on her dogs, which were in the car. A man at the door, posing as a gentleman, held the door open for her. But then, out of nowhere, he socked her in the face as she passed. The husband and others who were nearby quickly interceded on behalf of the woman, whose face was swelling and bruised when the cops got there. The 30-year-old brute went to jail, charged with battery.
1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A woman with a man in tow followed another woman to a residence and attacked her. At least that is what she said. Responding police, however, determined there were no victims in this dustup. Police took all three to jail: the 40-year-old man for simple battery, his 38-year-old partner for battery, and the 39-year-old woman who called in the first place for two counts of aggravated battery and one more of criminal property damage.
Kaufman and Norman streets: A patrol officer came upon a vehicle stopped in the street, driver’s side door wide open. The driver was drunk. The driver went to jail and the vehicle went to the impound lot.
3300 block of Cypress Mill Road: A dude walked into an establishment and tried to pass a stolen check off as his. Management was not buying it and called the cops. The 24-year-old went to jail, charged with forgery in the first degree.
Suspicious Incident
Fifth and Norwich streets: When a woman refused to budge from a man’s vehicle, he thought it necessary to get the police involved. The woman claimed he was just ticked off because she ignored his amorous advances. So he drove her back to where it all started. Later, both man and woman informed police that they had managed work through their differences.
Thefts
Eagles Point Apartments: Thieves entered a man’s vehicle and absconded with four 22-inch Bassani tire rims sometime in the course of a 24-hour period.
Carteret Court: A guy met a guy online. He thought they were friends. But it turns out the guy slipped out with a $500 prepaid American Express card and went on a spending spree totaling $458.46. Police are investigating.
Burglary
2200 block of Oriole Street: A homeowner returned from a trip out of town to discover that bandits violated his abode. The thieves knocked open two doors and absconded with guns, TV’s and jewelry. Police are investigating.
700 block of N Street: A resident stepped out for half an hour, only to find that thieves had slinked inside through a half open window and slipped out with two TVs.
— Larry Hobbs