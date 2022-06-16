Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2500 block of Ellis Street: A feral father stormed into a house, grabbed his infant child and took the baby away. The child’s mom explained to cops that the father had no custodial rights. The father took the daughter to the local hospital, where the cops found him. The 27-year-old went to jail for kidnapping. The tiny daughter was returned to mom.
200 Mall Blvd.: The security gumshoe at the Belk store nabbed two women who were “attempting to steal various women’s undergarments,” police reported. He held them for police, who took both the 58-year-old and her 35-year-old accomplice to jail for shoplifting.
Shots Fired
1000 block of Gordon Street: Hoodlums in three cars pulled up to a home and let rips with firearms. Mercifully, no one was hurt. Responding police found several spent shells nearby.
— Larry Hobbs