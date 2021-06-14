Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

I-95 and Golden Isles Parkway: A patrol officer came across a Kia Sorento, stopped on the interstate exit ramp to the parkway at nearly 4 in the morning. The vehicle remained stationary even when the light turned green, piquing the officer’s curiosity. The 30-year-old woman behind the wheel went to jail, charged with DUI and illegal parking.

Jekyll Island Causeway and U.S. Highway 17: A concerned citizen gave police a heads-up about a drunk driver heading across the causeway from the island. The resulting traffic stop led to the driver’s arrest for DUI and felony drug possession.

— Larry Hobbs

New executive director joins Hospice of the Golden Isles

Hospice of the Golden Isles recently announced its new executive director Paula Di Landro, MS, LMHC, CCM. Di Landro received a bachelor’s degree in economics/management science, a master’s in human services and has been a Florida resident since 1994. She is a certified case manager (CCM), a …

The benefits of stretching

The first thing everyone is taught to do prior to doing any physical activity is to stretch, because it will help prevent injuries and improve circulation. Stretching provides a wide range of benefits, including improving posture and increasing range of motion.

Golden Ray salvage paused for maintenance work

The VB 10,000 steered clear of its cutting position astride the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound on Saturday morning, pausing for maintenance work on the massive 255-foot-tall crane vessel, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.