Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
I-95 and Golden Isles Parkway: A patrol officer came across a Kia Sorento, stopped on the interstate exit ramp to the parkway at nearly 4 in the morning. The vehicle remained stationary even when the light turned green, piquing the officer’s curiosity. The 30-year-old woman behind the wheel went to jail, charged with DUI and illegal parking.
Jekyll Island Causeway and U.S. Highway 17: A concerned citizen gave police a heads-up about a drunk driver heading across the causeway from the island. The resulting traffic stop led to the driver’s arrest for DUI and felony drug possession.
— Larry Hobbs