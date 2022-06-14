Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
5252 U.S. Highway 341: An obnoxious woman staying at the Royal Inn worked herself up into a state of emergency. She kept calling 911 from her motel room, fabricating dire circumstances and unsubstantiated predicaments. Motel staff said she had called 911 at least four times. Ha, dispatchers said. More like 24 times, they told police. She hurled vile racist slurs at the dispatchers and lambasted them with obscene adjectives. But she answered her motel room door without incident for responding police, who put the 65-year-old malcontent in jail for unlawful conduct during 911.
Chapel Crossing Road and Altama Avenue: A vehicle sat idly at this intersection for nearly an hour during the wee hours. The person who reported it to police did not even know if the vehicle was occupied. It was occupied, police discovered. In fact, the 48-year-old woman occupying it went to jail, charged with DUI.
210 Retreat Village: Cops standing by for closing time a Ziggy Mahoney’s encountered a trouble maker. The 24-year-old islander went to jail for criminal trespass.
Shots Fired
1900 Atkinson St.: A Brunswick Villa resident heard afternoon gunfire in the distance, then the sound of breaking glass closer to home. The bullet shattered his sliding glass door before piercing the laundry room door and lodging in the cement wall. Police are investigating.
Theft
Odyssey Lake Apartments: Thieves absconded overnight with a 2020 blue Toyota Camry.
2200 block of Peachtree Street: A dunderheaded thief smashed a stolen vehicle into a tree, then scampered away. Just as police were contacting the vehicle’s owner, the vehicle’s owner was contacting police to report her vehicle had been stolen.
