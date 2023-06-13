Among reports filed with police:
1900 block of Cleburne Street: A person wanted to rent a vehicle. The person had cash but no form of credit/bank card. A scammer on the phone advised the person to get a money card at Walmart, then give him the card’s info. Yes, the person did as instructed. “Scammed out of $500,” city police reported.
Welfare Check
2800 block of Hunter Street: A woman couldn’t get in touch with her elderly sister, so she called the police. Officers tried for 45 minutes to get the woman to come to the door and eventually breached the door due to some “suspicious circumstances.” The elderly sister was inside, alive and well.
Dead Duck
Lanier Boulevard and Elm Avenue: Two people called to report hearing four gunshots in the area. They heard it come from the same area a woman had been trying with a BB gun earlier to shoot a nuisance duck that wouldn’t leave them alone. The man who lives at the house decided they needed more firepower to de-duck their property. He unloaded four rounds into the duck and was subsequently “given a stern warning about shooting a firearm in city limits.”
Problem with Person
Gordon and G streets, homeless tent shelter: Police were called because a woman on scene had snatched a microphone from another woman, grabbed a man’s phone and thrown it and was basically trying to start problems with everyone. Officers responded and arrested the woman.
Three incumbent state Republican lawmakers representing all or a portion of the Golden Isles announced plans to run for reelection in the 2024 general elections.
School’s out. Sun’s out. Summer is finally here. But there is one problem.
The Jekyll Island Authority’s fiscal year 2024 budget includes several fee increases, which are set to be approved at the board of director’s meeting next week.
The public won’t likely be able to see it, but parts of the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick will be operating this week as the company continues to work toward reopening following a massive fire in April.
A Girl Scout troop earned their Bronze Award on May 31 after creating a lending library stand at Home2 Suites by Hilton on Jekyll Island. These six girls, fourth- to fifth- graders, aim to build a better community by developing problem-solving projects.
A meeting of the Brunswick Area Transportation Study (BATS) on Monday will include funding for a new Dunbar Creek Bridge on St. Simons Island and transportation improvement programs.