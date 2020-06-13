Among reports filed by police:
Arrests
Lee and Second streets: Police came across a shady character who “was lurking in the dark.” Folks nearby said the skunk had been trying to slink into vehicles in recent to see what he could steal. Police took the 29-year-old to jail, charged with loitering and prowling.
Johnston and O streets: A group of folks were stirring up trouble in the predawn hours. When the cops arrived to break it up, one dude took off running. An officer quickly chased him down and had to resort to zapping the malcontent with a Taser to subdue him. The outlaw was wanted on a felony arrest warrant and a misdemeanor warrant. The 25-year-old went to jail for the warrants, along with an additional charge of willful obstruction of the law.
Golden Isles Parkway: An officer was out with a broken down vehicle that was off to the side of the road near the interstate exit. Then along comes a Chrysler Sebring, which swerved off the road with two tires in the grass, missing the disabled vehicle by barely a foot. The cop wasted no time in getting in the patrol car and pursuing the wayward vehicle to a stop. The 63,-year-old man driving the Sebring went to jail for DUI.
Lake Stillwater and Hampton Point drives: A concerned citizen came across a woman in the passenger seat of a hatchback sedan on the side of Lake Stillwater Driver after 9 at night. She was passed out drunk and the vehicle’s doors were wide open. Upon checking on the woman, she popped up, slid behind the wheel and took off, the rear hatchback still open and flapping. It did not take the responding officer long to find the 66-year-old woman, who went to jail for DUI.
600 Reynolds Street: When a stranger runs across a lawn and dives underneath a home’s crawlspace in the wee hours, there is a good chance he is up to no good. Responding police concurred. He was in possession of drug-taking doodads, and was taken to jail.
710 Mall Blvd.: Three women got into a rambunctious tussle, which elevated to a level requiring police intervention. The women were still going at it when the cops got there. After separating the hot-tempered trio, police took all three, ages 51, 33, and 54, to jail for fighting.
Smash and Grab
2903 U.S. Highway 17: Hooligans smashed their way into the Subway sandwich shop after hours, breaking into the cash drawer and absconding with the contents therein. The store’s security camera captured the whole thing. Police are investigating.
Theft
Gould’s Inlet: A boy pedaled up to the beach on his Mongoose Mountain bike, leaving it in the bike rack in the middle of the afternoon. He returned 30 minutes later to discover some creep had pedaled off with the black and orange bicycle.
Island View Drive: A pack of opportunistic thieves struck on Island View Drive in the wee morning hours, flipping door handles to find unlocked vehicles. They entered four vehicles. The most prominent item stolen was a .380 caliber handgun. It could have been worse, but someone spotted them in the act and promptly called police.
1101 Gloucester St.: After spending time at the local clink, a man came home to find out that his bicycle had been stolen. Later on, the man found it parked outside the Salvation Army’s homeless shelter.
Village Glynn Place: Thieves entered a woman’s vehicle overnight and slinked away with her wallet and the keys. The woman met police outside the Wee Pub, because someone had run up a tab there on her card while she slept. Police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs