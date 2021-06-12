Among reports filed with police:
What Are You Gonna Do?
200 Glynn Isles: A dog-loving dude spotted a canine in a car all alone on the day shift in the Target parking lot. He took the dog out of said car and placed the dog in his vehicle. He left a note with his phone number on the vehicle from which he liberated the dog. He put the dog his own car, called the cops and went to wait in a nearby bank parking lot. Meanwhile, dispatchers informed the responding officer that a woman was reporting someone took her dog from her car in the Target parking lot. The person left a note with a number, she said. But he would not answer the phone, she said. “Officer was able to mediate the situation as best as possible,” the officer reported.
Arrests
6510 Frederica Road: A pesky patron’s well-worn welcome warranted a call to police from the store clerk after midnight at the Friendly Express in the Village on the island. Even fellow patrons were vexed at the buffoon’s boorish behavior and helped point him out to responding police. The guy went to jail on a misdemeanor arrest warrant as well as a charge of criminal trespass, meaning police had already warned him to stay off the premises.
Good Place and Buck Swamp Road: A concerned citizen called the cops via cellphone while following a woman in a red CRV who “was swerving all over the road” in the evening hours, police reported. While officers were searching for the errant automobile, the guy called back a moments later: The woman had stopped at Good Place Road and Live Oak Lane, and the man had her car keys for safe keeping until the cops arrived. The 32-year-old woman went to jail, charged with DUI and having an open container of alcohol.
Magnolia Street: A petty thief was rummaging around in vehicles while their car owners dozed in the predawn hours, but the cops on the beat were wide awake. Police dispatchers advised officers to be on the lookout for the dude. A city cop came across him on nearby Cypress Mill Road and held him for the county cops. The crook went to jail, charged with two counts of entering an automobile intent on theft and one count of possessing burglary tools.
Thefts
Ryals Drive: A thief stole a man’s 1968 Chrysler Imperial overnight. The cops are looking into it.
— Larry Hobbs