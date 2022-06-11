Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A lunkhead made a horse’s hind quarters of himself at his grandma’s house, prompting police intervention on the night shift. A friend managed to shut the guy up and convince him to leave. He was still in a foul and disruptive mood upon his return later that night, and grandma “had enough and wanted him gone for the night,” police reported. As it turned out, the 23-year-old loudmouth was wanted on an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant, for which he went to jail.
McIntyre Court: Police received a call about a man “waving a gun around.” There was no gun to be found, but the guy had been barred from the complex. He went to jail for criminal trespass.
Stay Tuned
1700 block of Wolfe Street: An irate man descended on his ex-girlfriend’s place, demanding the return of his television. No, no, the ex-girlfriend told police, that’s my TV. The officer explained that police do not partake in television custody disputes. The hotheaded ex-boyfriend stepped away for a moment, then returned in a fitful fury. The cop explained that the man’s behavior was now moving into police jurisdiction, and an arrest could be imminent. Siding with the better part of discretion, the man simmered down and withdrew from the fray entirely.
Painting the Town
Buckingham Place and Altama Avenue: Check another one in the column supporting a year-round school schedule. Apparently, some licensed teenagers burned off the boredom of another summer evening by shooting paintball guns at each other. From moving vehicles while wearing paintball masks. And speeding. County cops were on the lookout for a white SUV and a dark sedan. Meanwhile, city officers on the night shift fielded a call about punks “in a vehicle driving by shooting paintball guns,” a report stated. The paintball pinheads were long gone when the cops arrived.
Theft
3800 block of Ga. Highway 99: A man went out of town for a week. Upon returning, he discovered thieves had absconded with his classic 1950s-era International Harvester Laboy tractor. Not too many of those still hereabouts, or anywhere else for that matter. The cops are looking.
May Joe Street: Meanwhile, over on the island, some larcenous lamebrain drove away in a man’s girlfriend’s golf cart, which she parked across the street from his house.
He’ll Be Right Back
Baumgardner Road and U.S. Highway 82: A concerned citizen called the cops after midnight about a black 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck. The caller was concerned because the truck “was flipped over on its right side in the ditch on the right hand side of Baumgardner Road,” police reported. Also, the engine was still running. No one was in the truck. It is a head-scratcher.
Funny Money
185 Dungeness Drive: The manager at Travel Centers of America truck stop reported two bogus Benjamins slipped through their defenses. The con artists passed one phony $100 bill at around noon and the other after 3 p.m. Police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs