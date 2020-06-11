Among reports filed with police:
Arrest
2697 U.S. Highway 17: A woman barreled a vehicle across the highway median, proceeded from there over the opposite curb and then plowed into a utility pole in the wee morning hours. The episode left all tires flat. The 18-year-old performed this feat of stunt driving without the benefit of a valid driver’s license. She kicked a cop when they tried to arrest her and she was otherwise “combative,” police said. Her boyfriend then came around from the passenger side to stir the pot further. The 29-year-old was still being “combative” with the cops even as they restrained him. Checking her purse before sending to two to the hospital for medical clearance, police found — surprise, surprise — “a quantity of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine,” the report said. Both eventually went to jail: the woman for willful obstruction of the law, possession of dope, driving on a suspended license and failure to report a crash; the man for willful obstruction of the law and providing alcohol to a person under 21.
1800 block of Third Street: Police responded to a report of a person getting conked with a hammer during a brouhaha. No hammer was involved, but the victim did incur a noticeable thwack. The 59-year-old man credited with inflicting the blow went to jail, charged with battery.
F.J. Torras Causeway: Someone called 911 to report an erratically driving dad going across the causeway in daylight hours. City cops intercepted the driver and made a traffic stop. “Driver was found to be intoxicated and also had two children in the car,” the report said.
Golden Isles Plaza: A man involved in a vehicle crash at the Altama Connector and Golden Isles Parkway turned out to be a wanted man. Police also found the residual remains of meth inside a plastic bag, a glass pipe for smoking it and several syringes for shooting it. Police took the 29-year-old to jail on the outstanding felony arrest warrant.
Shots Fired
2300 block of Gordon Street: Someone fired a gun in the neighborhood and a stray bullet went through a woman’s home. The bullet struck a piece of furniture as well as other spots inside the home.
2100 of Blain Street: Some reckless punks were firing handguns near Gordon Street around midnight. They were last seen running down Blain Street by concerned citizens who called the cops.
— Larry Hobbs