Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
515 North Windward Drive: While closing up after a long day, employees at Sea Palms Resort found a man reclining in repose out of doors. Passed out was more like it. The soused sidewinder was none too happy when rousted, slinging profanities that were not at all in keeping with the helpful and concerned demeanor of the employees. After he shouted the mother of all curse words at them repeatedly, the employees took their leave of the fool and went back inside. Despite their best efforts, the nincompoop managed to find his way back inside, where his dirty diatribe continued. Now out in the back parking lot, the man had still more lascivious lip service for the responding county cop. He refused the best efforts at peaceable compliance, hurling curse words at the cop and even getting physical with said officer. This almost never works out. After taking all due care to ensure that the now constrained kook was uninjured, police took the 55-year-old to jail for battery against a police officer, willful obstruction of same, criminal trespass and, of course, public drunkenness.
Brunswick: A jilted Jane took out her anger against her erstwhile ex with a face full of pepper spray, dowsing the guy’s mom for good measure. City cops took the 53-year-old woman to jail, charged with battery-times-two, plus a pair of outstanding arrest warrants.
2900 block of Demere Road: Here we go. A woman in a camouflage Ford F-350 pickup was crossing the causeway toward the island in the evening hours and having a tough time with the concept of one vehicle, one lane. Also, the truck had a missing taillight. Luckily, a police investigator happened to be behind her. He radioed the details to the nearest patrol officer. The 36-year-old woman ended up in jail for possession of dope.
Old Jesup Road and Community Road: A cop was sitting in his patrol car during afternoon rush hour traffic when a woman drove by in a 2008 Kia Sedona while yakking away on her cellphone. The officer asked for her driver’s license following the traffic stop. She had only an ID card from her country of origin. The 29-year-old woman went to jail for driving while talking on a handheld phone and for doing so without a valid driver’s license.
1700 block of Albany Street: Two dunces duking it out raised a ruckus that drew constabulary attention. One of the combatants was packing heat, which fortunately he did not introduce to the fray. City police put both palookas in jail to cool off.
2000 block of Gloucester Street: A disagreement between two women elevated to the point of police intervention when one party became physical with the other. Police put the 54-year-old antagonist in jail for simple assault.
3200 block of Wesley Avenue: Police on the night shift responded to a doozy of a domestic disturbance, but the hammered hubby took his leave prior to their arrival. In a vehicle. Bad idea. When the cops caught up to him “on the roadway,” the flustered fool went to jail for DUI, city police reported.
3500 Stonewall Street: A county cop running a speed check clocked an incorrigible cad doing more than 60 in a 45 mph zone at the end of Norwich Street. The nihilistic ninny tried to ditch the cop by cutting onto the Norwich Extension, but the patrol cop overtook him. The 23-year-old scalawag went to jail for fleeing to elude the law, speeding and for doing so on a suspended driver’s license.
Interstate 95: A Florida woman went flying through the county late night, apparently on her way home to Florida. A county patrol cop spotted the infraction and stopped her Nissan Sentra to inform her that we do not push 90 mph in a 70 mph zone around these parts. The 25-year-old lead-foot lady went to jail for speeding and … wait for it, wait for it … doing so without a valid driver’s license.
Altama Avenue and First Street: City cops stopped a man for driving around in a vehicle with no taillights. Of course, the supercilious sad sack had no driver’s license either.
Cat-atonic
1600 block of Reynolds Street: Verbatim from city police: “Complainant requested police … because her ‘service cat’ fell through the room of an abandoned residence and was trapped inside.”
— Larry Hobbs