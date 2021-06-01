Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Altama Connector and Golden Isles Parkway: A buzzed beggar put on a pitiful panhandling performance in the left turn lane in the late afternoon, alternately “soliciting money ... shouting profanity, and pulling on door handles as cars drove by,” police reported. The 52-year-old boozing bum went to jail, charged with pedestrian under the influence, pedestrian soliciting rides, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
1800 block of Tillman Avenue: A city cop encountered a man speeding down a neighborhood roadway in the wee hours. The resulting traffic stop landed the 49-year-old man in jail, charged with recklessly driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle.
2300 Perry Lane: A man was making a pest of himself at the Surestay Hotel, so much so that management asked police to remove him. Not only that, police took the 36-year-old man to jail on a pair of outstanding felony arrest warrants.
Golden Isles Parkway and Canal Road: A man made a run for it in the predawn hours after lighting up the radar of an officer who was parked in the median to conduct traffic control. When the officer caught up with the dangerous dude, the 28-year-old went to jail on a slew of charges that included fleeing to elude an officer, driving on a suspended license, speeding and ignoring posted rules of the roadway.
Fairlight Way: A surly sidewinder barged onto his neighbor’s property and proceeded to attack the man at around sundown. Police were summoned. The cops arrived to find the cad standing in the neighbor’s driveway, talking on his cellphone. The 38-year-old “surrendered without incident” to the responding officer and went to jail, charged with battery and criminal trespass.
Interstate 95: A woman was creeping along in the middle of afternoon traffic on the interstate with the music blasting from her beige Nissan. A motorist decided her “low rate of speed” hindered and endangered traffic to the point that it warranted police intervention. The cops stopped her near the Gibson Creek Bridge. The 22-year-old slowpoke went to jail for driving on a suspended license.
Theft
Crews Drive: A thief slinked inside a locked pickup truck and absconded with a Springfield XD semiautomatic handgun that the owner kept under the front seat. The crook apparently crept inside overnight after using a “slim jim tool,” which the victim found tossed under a bush near the driveway.
5598 Altama Ave.: A brazen bandit loaded up a shopping cart with $400 worth of stuff, then slid out the Dollar General’s front door, scot free. However, a store manager got the license plate number of the getaway car, and responding police got a good look at the foolhardy felon on the store’s security video. They have an eye out for him.
Settlers Cove: A woman left her purse and wallet on the passenger seat of her unlocked Chevrolet Impala overnight. The next day, the purse and wallet were gone. As police were taking that report, a neighbor told them that thieves also went inside her Toyota Rav4, stealing Rayban aviator sunglasses and a Coach wallet with credit cards inside.
Huh?
3400 block of Treville Avenue: Verbatim from city police log: “Report completed in reference to a male discharging a firearm during a gender reveal party.”
Firearm Found
530 Beachview Drive: A cleaning lady found a Smith & Wesson .380 caliber handgun discarded in the men’s room on the theater side of the Casino on the island. The gun, its polyester holster and ammo magazine with five rounds were turned over to police.
Auto Theft
Beachview Drive: A thief absconded overnight on the island with a black 2016 Mercedes Benz that was left in the owner’s condo parking space.
— Larry Hobbs