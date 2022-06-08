Among reports with police:
Arrests
Sea Island Lodge, the 15th Hole: The woman was staying at a house on Sea Island when she went to visit a friend for a few glasses of wine at the nearby Black Banks neighborhood. Later, she was not much help with explaining to police how she ended up on the other side of the island after dark, sitting in a banged-up Cayenne Porsche SUV on the golf course, the engine running. But her glassy eyes, boozy breath and slurred speech suggested to police more than just a few glasses of wine. Witnesses told police the woman smashed into a palm tree near a putting green while swerving around on the golf cart path. In a Cayenne Porsche. Not a golf cart. After dark. Police found broken headlights pieces other cars parts along her path of travel. The report indicates the woman was arrested for DUI, cuffed and placed in a squad car. However, it appears her condition may have required a trip to the hospital instead of jail.
Altama Avenue and Emery Dawson Road: An officer stopped a guy who was driving a GMC Yukon after midnight because he was not buckled in. Things went south from there for the 42-year-old man, who ended up in jail for DUI and disorderly conduct.
2903 U.S. Highway17: A vagabond made a huge pest of himself at the Subway. A woman there somehow lured the creep outside and locked him out while someone else called the cops. The man slipped away before police arrived, but he returned later on the night shift. Police took the 43-year-old man to jail, charged with disorderly conduct and two outstanding arrest warrants.
5252 U.S. Highway 341: A dispute of some sort turned into a tussle at midmorning at the Royal Inn, prompting constabulary intervention. As a result, a 39-year-old tough guy went to jail for battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Theft
Beverly Shores: A man told the cops that a thief swiped two guns from him, an AK 47 and a 9 mm SIG Saur handgun. The thief likely struck last month when he was out of town for a couple of weeks, he told police.
Timber!
Goodyear Avenue and J Street: Police reported a large tree fell on power lines and a shed.
— Larry Hobbs