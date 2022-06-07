Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Canal Road and Chancy Circle: Police came across a Honda sedan in a ditch after midnight. The car was upside down. The woman who put the vehicle in that position declined medical attention. She told the cops “she was at a party, where she had been drinking and then left.” And ended up in a ditch. Upside down. Police put the 22-year-old party girl in jail, charged with DUI.
5252 U.S. Highway 341: Some people. The cops were making a dope bust in the wee hours at the Royal Inn, just a 34-year-old man charged with possession of dope and dope-related products. About that time some loudmouth lush decided to add his two cents worth from the peanut gallery, mostly in the form of vile expletives. He “had no vested involvement with the drug offense, but decided to interject himself by way of words,” one officer reported. They tried to ignore besotted sidewinder, but the 38-year-old just could not let it go. He stumbled down from the motel balcony, approached the cops and unleashed a string of profanities that would make a longshoreman blush. He was beamed up to a cell in the county jail, charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of the law.
Altama Avenue and Emery Dawson Road: An officer stopped a guy who was driving a GMC Yukon after midnight because he was not buckled in. Things went south from there for the 42-year-old man, who ended up in jail for DUI and disorderly conduct.
Yuck
1101 Gloucester Street: City cops on the night shift came across a hobo who was tipping the trash cans out in front of The Well homeless day shelter. Brunswick and its residents would have to endure “4 large piles of rotten food, sour liquids and trash” lying in the road because this clod was trying to collect aluminum cans, he explained to city police. The cops gave him a new game plan: clean up the disgusting mess you made. The creep suffered police to witness one more disgusting display before the job was done.
— Larry Hobbs