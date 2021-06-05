Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
4400 block of U.S. Highway 341: The guy in the pickup truck in an auto parts store parking lot looked like he was up to no good, prompting a call to police. At first, the cop did notice “anything overly concerning” about the guy in the truck with the door open. Upon further inspection, the 40-year-old went to jail for DUI and possession of a little bit of grass.
Stonewall and F streets: The city drug squad made a traffic stop and found what they were looking for. A 30-year-old man went to jail for possession of the hallucinogenic/stimulant Molly, possession of pot and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His 33-year-old sidekick went to jail on a violation of probation warrant.
Theft
2022 Cleburne St.: A thief “stole a gun” from a parked vehicle at this location.
2800 block of College Park Drive: Some lout swiped a woman’s granddaughter’s bicycle out of the from yard.
— Larry Hobbs