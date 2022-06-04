Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

U.S. Highway 341: The pitifully inadequate driving of woman in a silver Honda Accord after dark caught the attention of a county cop whose job it is to remove such dangers from our roadway. During the ensuing stop the traffic enforcement squad officer figured out quickly this woman had no business on our roadways. The 54-year-old went to jail for DUI, driving an uninsured vehicle on a suspended driver’s license and for possession of tools for taking dope.

Glass Circle: In an abundance of overconfidence, a fella on a little ol’ motor scooter committed himself to outrunning a county patrol cop as the midnight hour neared. It all started when the officer spotted the dude puttered along without a helmet or goggles. When the officer hit the flashing lights behind him, the hotshot “looks back at my patrol vehicle and then accelerated,” the officer reported. Hah. The 54-year-old ended up in jail, charged with fleeing to elude the law.

1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A parole officer requested city cops assist in the search of a parolee’s home. The parole officer told the police he officer he suspected the parolee had dope inside. Yep, there it was. Police seized the dope and the 38-year-old man went back behind bars, charged with two counts of possession of dope and violation of parole.

Theft

201 Arnold Road: A woman met her son for dinner at the King and Prince Hotel on the island, arriving by golf cart. When she came back outside, the golf cart was long gone.

Robbery

1400 block of Norwich Street: Police responded to a report of a man lying on the side of the road during the night shift. The guy told responding police that someone roughed him up and robbed him. He declined a trip to the hospital emergency room.

— Larry Hobbs

The Glynn County Commission unanimously approved funding Thursday for the engineering and preliminary design of a roundabout at the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads.

Children got to see a wide variety of animals at a library program Thursday morning at the atrium at the Casino on St. Simons Island. Mike Rossi and Steffanie Nelson of Wild Wonders Animal Show from Jacksonville let the kids see and sometimes touch or hold a ferret, a rabbit, lizards, snakes…

Government agencies and private developers cut the ribbon Thursday on the Perry Place apartment complex, a new affordable housing complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the city.

A three-year environmental study to widen and expand the Brunswick harbor has been given a positive assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.