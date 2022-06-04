Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
U.S. Highway 341: The pitifully inadequate driving of woman in a silver Honda Accord after dark caught the attention of a county cop whose job it is to remove such dangers from our roadway. During the ensuing stop the traffic enforcement squad officer figured out quickly this woman had no business on our roadways. The 54-year-old went to jail for DUI, driving an uninsured vehicle on a suspended driver’s license and for possession of tools for taking dope.
Glass Circle: In an abundance of overconfidence, a fella on a little ol’ motor scooter committed himself to outrunning a county patrol cop as the midnight hour neared. It all started when the officer spotted the dude puttered along without a helmet or goggles. When the officer hit the flashing lights behind him, the hotshot “looks back at my patrol vehicle and then accelerated,” the officer reported. Hah. The 54-year-old ended up in jail, charged with fleeing to elude the law.
1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A parole officer requested city cops assist in the search of a parolee’s home. The parole officer told the police he officer he suspected the parolee had dope inside. Yep, there it was. Police seized the dope and the 38-year-old man went back behind bars, charged with two counts of possession of dope and violation of parole.
Theft
201 Arnold Road: A woman met her son for dinner at the King and Prince Hotel on the island, arriving by golf cart. When she came back outside, the golf cart was long gone.
Robbery
1400 block of Norwich Street: Police responded to a report of a man lying on the side of the road during the night shift. The guy told responding police that someone roughed him up and robbed him. He declined a trip to the hospital emergency room.
— Larry Hobbs