Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Hopkins Homes: Luckily, passing police spotted a toddler on a roof above an apartment unit, unsupervised. The responsible grownup apparently was not happy when police disturbed her slumber to inquire further. She “became belligerent with officers and resistant,” police reported. There nearly half a dozen more children inside the house. The 27-year-old woman went to jail for cruelty to children in the second degree and willful obstruction of the law.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Monck Street: A woefully unprincipled woman purloined a man’s social security check, prompting constabulary response. Police seized the woman and put her where she belongs, in jail.
Glynnvilla Apartments: A man and a woman found themselves in profound disagreement, but the feisty female refused to leave the dude’s abode as requested. Police arrived to break it up, only to discover that the 43-year-old woman was an outlaw with an outstanding arrest warrant.
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A downtrodden dude was panhandling in a parking lot when a couple accosted him and took what little he had. Police caught up to the desperate duo, placing a 41-year-old man in jail for theft by sudden snatching and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
5100 block of Blythe Island Highway: Police encountered a car in a ditch and a woman standing beside it in the wee hours. The rest was not difficult to figure out. The 21-year-old went to jail for DUI.
Interstate 95: A Virginia woman in a Toyota 4Runner with a New York license plate was swerving all over the interstate in the middle of the afternoon, prompting concerned motorists to call the cops. Responding cops brought an end to her dangerous dalliance throughout our county, arresting the 32-year-old for DUI, failure to maintain a lane and multiple drug possession charges.
Altama Avenue and First Street: A dunderheaded driver drove right past a city cop, clearly yapping away on the phone in flagrant disregard for the law prohibiting such. It was perhaps no surprise that the nitwit also had no license to be on the roadway in the first place. Police put him in jail.
2014 Norwich St.: Shocked shoppers at the Family Dollar alertly called cops on a ruthless ruffian who attacked a woman at the store. Police arrested the cur for battery.
Altama Avenue and Glynn Isles: A reckless driver crashed into another vehicle in the daytime, but she did not stick around for the cops to sort it out. Probably because she was carrying illicitly-obtained prescription narcotics and had an open container of alcohol in the car that she was not licensed to drive anyway. Police took the 48-year-old to jail for all that, as well as for hit-and-run and failure to stick around after causing a crash.
U.S. Highway 17 and South Palm Drive: A woman sped past a police officer in her 2016 Nissan Pathfinder before dark. The ensuing traffic stop landed the 40-year-old in jail for speeding and for doing so without a valid driver license.
3900 block of U.S. Highway 17: A suspicious character ran into the woods and tried to lay low when the cops arrived. They flushed him out of hiding, sending the 39-year-old to jail for possession of dope.
2450 Perry Lane: A sketchy sort drew attention to himself by lurking around parked cars outside Toucan’s Ale House after dark. His agitation under police questioning was accompanied by a squeaky nervous voice. Police nabbed the 42-year-old for criminal trespass.
F.J. Torras Causeway: A soused sapsucker drove his white Lexus off the causeway and well into the marsh in the wee hours. The sot went to jail for DUI and failing monumentally to maintain a lane.
Dash and Dine
L Street: A woman availed herself to the fine fare at Tacos la Fiesta, then slipped past the cash register, out the door and out of sight. Police responded, but the dishonest diner was long gone.
Close Call
U.S. Highway 17: A man passed out in his vehicle, apparently after pulling up to the gas pumps at Bunky’s convenience store. Responding police found a needle and a spoon beside the poor fellow, concluding that he had suffered an overdose. Paramedics transported him to the hospital.
Theft
Laura Court: A woman received notice from a phone app that she had neglected to lock her vehicle. When she stepped outside during the noon hour to check further, the vehicle was gone.
1800 block of Tillman Avenue: A gun was stolen from a residence.
— Larry Hobbs