Among reports filed with police:
Lost and Found: Guns and Money
Ga. Highway 99 and U.S. Highway 341: Like most of us, this one poor guy always seems to forget where he last left his loaded gun and bundle of cash. As it turned out on this noontime Sunday, the absent-minded man left the gun and money on the trunk of his burgundy Nissan Altima. (Probably, after visiting his pastor at church, no doubt.) Anyway, a do-gooder was driving behind him on Ga. 99 when the Nissan hit a bump and “dropped a black bag and a red bag off of the trunk,” the police report said. The man stopped and “discovered them to be a black pistol case containing a silver Jennings 22lr pistol with 3 bullets and a FNB South bag containing 5,840 dollars,” the report said. With no one but his Maker watching, this good guy called the cops and turned it all in. The responding officer ran a check on the gun, “which came back clean.” Police are storing the money and the gun in evidence “for the purpose of returning to the owner,” the report said.
Theft
2500 block of Ellis Street: A mechanic chose the shade trees of his front yard under which to perform work on a scooter and a golf cart. Both vehicles disappeared overnight. As the man was reporting the theft to police, the owner of the scooter and golf cart stopped by for a progress report. The officer explained to the customer that the mechanic was in the process of reporting his vehicles stolen. The customer noted that he had already fronted the mechanic $1,000 for parts and such. Police took statements from both men.
Arrests
2701 J St.: A Dollar General employee caught a perpetual pilferer on the store’s security camera. Again. She was on her way to share the video with colleagues at the Dollar General on Norwich Street when she spotted the knave, strolling along near the Fat and Fine Crab Shack. Police intervened. The scoundrel made a run for it. The cops ran faster. The 58-year-old filcher went to jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law, shoplifting and being a habitual offender.
3000 block of Boxwood Street: A woman called police on her boyfriend, claiming he tried to shoot her for leaving him. The boyfriend told the cops he was actually “shooting at the ground, but it was to break up the dogs,” the report said. Police took him to jail anyway, charged with firing a gun in the city limits.
185 Dungeness Drive: A store clerk at the Travel Centers of America truck stop spied a woman stealing stuff inside the store. The thief had the goods on her when the clerk confronted her outside. Police took the 29-year-old woman to jail, charged with shoplifting.
3600 Ross Road: A mother and daughter began bickering inside a vehicle. The woman said her daughter choked her. The evidence prompted police to concur. The 21-year-old daughter went to jail, charged with simple battery.
1800 block of Johnston Street: A man with only one leg was threatening folks from his wheelchair and creating a ruckus. He was no more cooperative with responding police. The 45-year-old man went to jail for two counts of terroristic threats and one count of willful obstruction of the law.
Burglary
Shady Acres Mobile Home Park: A lousy thief slithered in through a rear window of a mobile home, absconding with “a floor jack, 5 Corona bottled beer, and two frozen pizzas,” the report said.
Going Going Gown
Union and First streets: A guy was walking down the street in a hospital gown in broad daylight, which is not something you see every day. A concerned citizen called police. The guy told the cop he was fine — he just wanted to go home. Police confirmed with the hospital that the man “left of his own free will,” the report said.
Missing Child
Reynolds Street: A kid went missing after hours, or a least his startled mom did not know where he was. City police found the lad and returned him safely home to mom.
Gunfire
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and T Street: Gunfire erupted in the wee hours, prompting a call to police from concerned citizens. Police arrived and found “multiple shell casings on the ground,” the report said.
Suspicious Incident
1600 block of Ellis Street: Some dudes were dealing dope out in broad daylight. A good citizen would not stand for it and called police. The cops arrived and issued the would-be dope dealers a criminal trespass warning, meaning they will be arrested if they show up again.
Theft
181 Belle Cutoff Road: Some jerks stole a man’s produce stand, which was set up on Blythe Island Highway near Interstate 95. It was there when the man checked on it around 8:30 in the morning, but it had gone missing about 90 minutes later, he told police.
Sidney Lanier Bridge: A woman parked beneath the Sidney Lanier Bridge to take a walk across the bridge. Upon returning, she discovered that thieves had smashed a window on her vehicle and absconded with her purse.
— Larry Hobbs