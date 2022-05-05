Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Altama Avenue and Sixth Street: A vehicle smacked into a utility pole after midnight, a passerby told a 911 dispatcher. The woman behind the wheel and a small child then hopped out of the vehicle and tried to scamper away, the passerby noted. The responding officer located the woman, who was “acting erratic,” police reported. The 42-year-old woman ended up in jail, charged with possession of dope.
Old Jesup Road and English Avenue: Police investigators in an unmarked vehicle came across a very conspicuous old Dodge pickup, which was “driving recklessly and failing to maintain its lane multiple times” late at night. Because it would not be in the interest of their assignment to pull a traffic stop at the moment, the investigators notified a uniformed patrol officer that the dude’s driving was “indicative of the operator being impaired,” police reported. The responding county patrol officer concurred, arresting the 30-year-old man behind the wheel for DUI/drugs, having an open container of alcohol, possession of dope, possession of pot and speeding.
1400 block of Norwich Street: A city cop stopped by Blythe Square on a follow-up to an earlier theft report from a vehicle there. The officer encountered instead a 51-year-old woman. The woman had dope on her. The cop took her to jail, charged possession with same.
2000 block of Peachtree Street: A man showed up at a residence where he was not wanted. In fact, a court-issued restraining order underscored just how unwanted he was at the location. City cops were welcomed when they arrived and took the toadstool to jail.
Theft
10400 Canal Crossing: A woman walked into Academy Sports before sundown. She grabbed a Columbia backpack-style cooler and a hover board and walked out. The store manager is pretty sure the cocky crook stuffed the cooler thingy with still more merchandise before slipping away. Then she strolled across the parking lot, hopped into a older model Chevrolet Tahoe that was parked outside the Hooters. The Tahoe was last seen heading for the Spur. Police are investigating.
121 Altama Connector: A thief stole a vehicle from a car lot.
Traffic Hazard
Needwood Road and U.S. Highway 17: Someone parked a 2008 Hyundai Electra beside a busy highway, leaving both driver’s side tires in the roadway. At 1 in the morning. The officer who came upon the dangerous predicament tried to contact the car’s registered owner. Nada. To avoid a lot of grief or worse from this crash waiting to happen, a tow truck took the vehicle away.
Crash
U.S. Highway 341 and Fourth Avenue: Two cars collided; a stop sign went down.
