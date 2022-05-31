Among reports filed with police:
Traffic Stop
Albany and M streets: A man ran a stop sign right in front of a city cop, then ditched the vehicle and made a run for it when the officer signaled a traffic stop. Police found dope inside the vehicle, which was towed away.
Theft
Armstrong Avenue: Talk about piling on. This poor guy got locked up for something or other. Nothing too serious because he got sprung several days later. But that was plenty of time for someone to break into his home and steal “many of his belongings,” police reported. But police have some pretty good leads on the thief, so stay tuned.
5700 Altama Ave.: Precious metals bandits struck again, hacking off a muffler’s catalytic converter overnight in the parking lot of The Retreat apartments. The precious metals contained therein fetch a premium on the black market. Another catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle at The Cove apartments about the same time.
1500 block of Grant Street: A patrol officer on the day shift came across a parked vehicle with a shattered passenger side window and contents from within scattered about the ground outside.
1600 block of Newcastle Street: A vehicle went missing from a residence.
Some Friend
25 Torras Drive: Verbatim from city police reports: “Caller advised that he had his belongings in his friend’s vehicle. When he went into the store to make a purchase, his friend drove off with his belongings.”
Shots Fired
Atlanta and Macon avenues: Shots rang and out in the night in this neighborhood, and concerned citizens summoned police. A responding officer was stopped at a red light when a resident pulled up alongside to report his vehicle’s window had been shot out. Yes, this vehicle, he told the officer. He took the officer to the location where the bullet hit the window. Investigators are looking into it.
— Larry Hobbs