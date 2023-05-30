Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Interstate 95: County police clocked a Massachusetts man driving his 2022 Dodge Durango nearly 20 miles above I-95’s posted speed limit. The 33-year-old man went to jail for speeding.
Crispen Boulevard and Mack Street: A cop in a patrol vehicle in a parking lot watched a dense dude in a 2000 Ford F-350 drive by with his eyes and concentration on the cellphone in his right hand instead of on the road ahead. The resulting traffic stop landed this accident-waiting-to-happen in jail.
Kitchen Accessory to a Crime
Hopkins Homes: A woman on the warpath unleashed her wrath for a male suitor with a frying pan, employing much fury while smacking away on his silver sedan. “Officers arrived on scene observing the windshield broken along with other damage on the vehicle,” police noted. The woman was long gone. Police are investigating.
For Goodness Snakes
2200 block of Peachtree Road: A woman called the cops because a yellow snake was “stuck” in her backyard. “Officers arrived on scene and were able to get the snake free,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs
