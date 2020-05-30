Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1400 block of Q Street: Well, this one certainly escalated quickly. A man was mowing his lawn when a woman pulled up in a vehicle and asked if he would buy her a pack of cigarettes, according to a city police captain. Sure, he said. The gullible hopped in her car. They went to the nearest convenience store, where he handed her a $20 bill for the cigs. He asked for the change from the Jackson when she returned, but she rebuffed his request. Instead, she pulled a knife on the man and advised it would be in the best interest of his well being to step out of the vehicle. For good measure, the smoking bandit tried to run him over as she drove away. He called 911 and the cops tracked down the nicotine ninny and her knife in short order. The the 34-year-old woman is still in jail, charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a knife in the commission of a felony.
Glynn Haven: A 19-year-old crashed his vehicle at a residence on Atlantic Drive on the island at 4 in the morning. Police took him to jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
Glynnvilla Apartments: A woman showed up at the apartment complex to pick a fight with a woman who lives there. The troublemaker had already been warned to stay away. Police arrived and took the 18-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Bay and Albermarle streets: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver was drunk. Police took the driver to jail.
— Larry Hobbs