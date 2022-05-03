Among reports filed with police
Punks
200 Golden Isles Plaza: Some punk teens and so-called adults were targeting customers at Target, acting foolish and pulling shenanigans inside the store. A lady who wanted only to shop in peace, alerted an employee to the punks’ high-strung hi-jinks. The employee invited the troublemakers to aim for the exit, posthaste. The woman who put an end to it requested a police escort home, lest there be reprisals. Officers were happy to comply.
Now That’s Hot Chicken
3319 Altama Ave.: A deep fryer ignited at the Popeye’s, prompting responding police to evacuate the restaurant. Responding firefighters extinguished the fire.
Arrests
Reynolds and L streets: A doped-up dude drove his vehicle into another vehicle, unleashing a chain reaction that ended with crash into a resident’s brick-lined flower bed. Police found dope inside the offending driver’s vehicle. The other driver suffered minor injuries, but he declined an ambulance ride to the emergency room. The 35-year-old stoner went to jail, charged with DUI/drugs and possession of same.
Golden Isles Parkway and Millennium Boulevard: A patrol officer spied a 2008 Ford F-150 wobbling in and out of its lane at 4 in the morning. After the ensuring traffic stop, the glassy-eyed driver slurred that he only “wanted to go home,” police reported. Instead, the 47-year-old man went to jail, charged with failure to maintain a lane, doing so without a license and also for an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant.
Touchstone Drive and Lauren Lane: Police responded after sunup to woman’s complaint of an unfamiliar vehicle in or near her driveway. Police, however, were all too familiar with the condition of the strange vehicle’s driver. The 31-year-old went to jail, charged with DUI, possession of pot and for an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant.
Newcastle and L streets: A county firefighter came upon a vehicle that had barreled across the roadway median and ended up “stuck in the rocks,” police reported. This one was not hard to figure out. The 29-year-old driver went to jail for DUI, speeding and failure to maintain a lane.
25 Torras Drive: A man pulled his vehicle up to a convenience store gas pump, then proceeded to doze off for the next two hours. Responding police determined the “male appeared to be under the influence.” A county traffic enforcement officer handled the corresponding charges.
5028 U.S. Highway 341: Part of the problem, Exhibit One. This guy was ambling around in a 2010 Lincoln Navigator in the middle of the night. He could not be bothered to first stop at the red light before turning right onto U.S. 341; no, he just rolled right through the intersection, unconcerned with the consequences of such flagrant disregard. The immediate consequence was a traffic stop by the cop who saw the whole thing. The 34-year-old lunkhead ended up in jail, charged with failure to stop before turning right and for doing so in an uninsured vehicle.
Theft
Beverly Shores: Talk about nerve. A brash burglar compromised the front passenger window of a secured sheriff-issue patrol truck from a neighboring county. The thief absconded with the deputy’s firearm. County cops are investigating.
2900 block of Scarlett Street: Lousy thieves drove off in the cover of darkness with a restoration company owner’s utility trailer and the contents therein.
Shots Fired
2400 block of J Street: Concerned residents heard gunfire and called the cops. Responding officers found several shell casings in the middle of the road, but no sign of the shooter.
1700 block of Tillman Avenue: City patrol officers on the day shift heard gunfire. A concerned citizen also heard bullets flying and contacted police. Officers eventually found 12 spent shells in the area.
— Larry Hobbs