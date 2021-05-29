Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
M and Stonewall streets: City drug squad investigators stopped a vehicle whose occupants warranted their attention. The cops found dope inside the vehicle. A 58-year-old man and his 62-year-old buzz buddy both went to jail for possession of dope.
The Legacy Apartments: When one woman escalated the stakes in an evening argument by pulling a gun, the other woman retreated from the fray and sought police intervention. A cop entered the apartment, gun drawn, the county police report indicates. She had set the gun down on a counter. It all started over loud kids, police learned. The one woman bopped the other in the mouth, drawing blood before a neighbor separated them. Then the woman came back outside with a gun, although she did not point it at anyone before going back inside. But the 43-year-old armed agitator went to jail, charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct.
220 Village Retreat: An irate man started running his mouth about how he was going “shoot up the store,” referring to an establishment at Retreat Village on the island. Neither the proprietors, nor the cops, took his jawing lightly. The 43-year-old man went to jail, charged with terroristic threats and acts.
5514 Frederica Road: A fight broke out in the Bennie’s Red Barn parking lot after midnight. Responding police arrested a 56-year-old man for battery.
360 Mall Blvd.: Tempers flared in the wee hours at Side Pokkets in the mall and a clod grabbed a woman by the throat. Police took the jerk to jail, charged with battery plus an outstanding arrest warrant.
Higginbotham Road and U.S. Highway 17: A woman came speeding down Chapel Crossing Road toward the highway at midmorning, then hit the brakes of the white Ford Mustang hard when she spied a cop on the approach. The officer turned around, hit the blue lights and caught up the lead-foot lady. The 43-year-old woman ended up in jail, charged with criminal trespass in a posted area and speeding.
— Larry Hobbs