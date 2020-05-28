Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

McIntyre Court: A vigorous thief with a hankering hunger for garlic bread kicked an apartment door down after hours. The half-baked burglar was still inside when police arrived, the loaf of bread in his arms and the scent of garlicky guilt pervading his person. The 25-year-old went to jail, charged with first degree burglary.

Newcastle and Ninth streets: An early morning county police routine traffic stop turned out to be anything but. Before it was over the desperate driver led cops on a trip that skirted the city and ended up near the county line. The 44-year-old hellion ended up in the county jail, charged with fleeing and eluding the cops, ignoring traffic control devices, failure to maintain a lane, running a stop sign, running a red light, driving an unregistered vehicle, felony violation of probation and ... wait for it ... wait for it ... reckless driving.

1400 block of U.S. Highway 17: A creep exposed himself and more during the evening hours at a construction site in front of the Lanier Plaza. A passerby who had seen more than enough called the cops. The lewd dude was still immersed in amorous immodesty when police arrived. He went to jail.

11 Glynn Plaza: Folks at the Target called police when a frequent shoplifter entered the store. Police arrived and confirmed the suspect’s reputation. She had an accomplice waiting outside, holding stolen goods. Police took both the 57-year-old woman and the 36-year-old woman to jail.

Newcastle and S streets: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic stop after dark. The driver was drunk. Police took the driver to jail.

U.S. Highway 17 and Parkwood Drive: A cop stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation around 8:30 a.m. The woman driving had no business behind the wheel. The 29-year-old went to jail, charged with DUI, failure to yield during a left turn, driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to maintain a lane.

— Larry Hobbs

Garry Young was among the small business owners directly impacted by shelter in place and social distancing guidelines enacted as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

With most events canceled because of the coronavirus, a St. Simons veterans organization still carried out a Memorial Day tradition in placing a wreath at the Christ Church grave of an early commander-in-chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.