Among reports filed with police:
Shoplifting
Town Village: A regular customer at a local tanning salon “stole a bottle of tanning lotion worth $65 dollars,” police reported. Yes, you can actually pay 65 smackers for a bottle of tanning lotion. Anyway, the whole thing was caught on the store’s security surveillance camera. Tan while you can, ma’am. The sun don’t shine where you’ll be going.
Assault
McIntyre Court: It happened so fast the woman did not know what hit her. As she explained to police while medics tended to her bloody face, “She did not know what happened.” A bystander told cops the kerfuffle between the victim and another woman started with a squabble over a Black and Mild cigar. The aggressor was nowhere to be found. Medics said the victim’s injuries were nothing serious, fortunately.
McIntyre Court: “A female was visiting a friend when her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend came over,” police reported. Of course, this was never going to turn out well. The indecisive ladies’ man then tried to hold the ex-girlfriend’s hand, which did not go unnoticed by a certain somebody. “The new girlfriend hit the ex girlfriend with a gun, causing her head to bleed,” police reported.
Arrests
McIntyre Court: A dangerous dude was waiving a gun around and pointing it at folks in the middle of the afternoon. Responding cops put the man in jail.
800 block of N Street: A rabble rouser showed up at a home and started breaking things in the house and causing more damage still to a vehicle. Police arrived and put a stop to his destructive streak, taking him to jail.
— Larry Hobbs