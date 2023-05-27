Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1000 Foutain Lakes Drive: Domestic disharmony between and a man and a woman rose to the level of public disturbance, requiring constabulary intervention. Police found evidence that the pitiful palooka punched the woman. The jerk went to jail.
Interstate 95: A county cop clocked a guy doing 90 mph on the interstate, exceeding the speed limit by 20 mph, as the afternoon rush hour approached. The 40-year-old lead foot went to jail for speeding.
10400 Canal Crossing: A man in a blue hat and dark clothing swiped stuff from the Academy Sports, then made a dash for the door in the late afternoon. Responding police found the luckless larcenist hiding out at the nearby Cheddar’s restaurant. The 43-year-old chump went to jail, charged with shoplifting and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, probably for lying to the cop who nabbed him.
— Larry Hobbs
