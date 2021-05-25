Among reports filed by police:
Hit and Run
Habersham Street and Community Road: A guy in a Dodge Challenger was minding his own lane in morning rush hour traffic when a woman in a grey Volvo sideswiped his vehicle’s passenger side. Navigating from behind “a pink steering wheel cover,” the woman kept right on going after swapping paint and damaging the “front right quarter panel,” police reported. The guy told police she must have been drunk because “her mouth was hanging open while she was driving,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs