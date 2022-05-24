Among reports with police:
Arrests
Interstate 95: A county cop was monitoring interstate traffic shortly after sunrise when a Toyota Rav-4 came flying down the highway. In fact, the officer’s radar lit up with a speed of 103 mph. The 21-year-old woman who was in such a hurry to get home to Lakeland, Florida, turned out to be driving on a suspended license. So she ended up the county pokey instead.
2500 block of Newcastle Street: A driver caused a crash, but then decided to scram before the cops showed up. Probably because he was drunk, which is why he ended up in jail after city cops caught up to him.
1925 Fourth St.: A bandit breached a locked fence at an electric company before dawn. The company’s owner saw the deal go down on a remote security surveillance camera and notified the cops that crook was still there. Responding cops caught the sidewinder red-handed, putting him in jail for burglary, entering automobiles to commit theft, possession of burglary tools and criminal trespass.
5411 U.S. Highway 341: A dude showed up at the Parker’s store late at night, long after police had warned him that he risked arrest if he ever again set foot on store property. True to their word, police put the 18-year-old in jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Golden Isles Parkway: A guy apparently drove all the way from Miami on a suspended driver’s license before running the red light at the interstate exit around sundown, thus attracting police attention. The 28-year-old Miami man ended up in the local jail, charged with driving on a suspended license and running a red light.
Theft
1600 block of Newcastle Street: A thief broke into a person’s vehicle overnight and swiped $90 cash, which police will politely tell you should not been left unattended inside a vehicle in the first place.
G-unfriendly
Abbott Andrews: A woman found a gun and bullets inside her residence and wanted no part of it. Police responded and took possession of the gun and ammo.
Attitude Adjustment
Brunswick: A man and a woman made a scene inside the Waffle House, disrupting customers and employees and refusing to leave. “When officers arrived both subjects started off being difficult, but changed their attitudes and left,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs