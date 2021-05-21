Among reports filed with police:
What’s the (Dope) Deal Here?
2800 block of Maple Road: A woman with a child was banging on neighbors’ doors after hours, generally screaming for help. A concerned resident summoned the cops, who arrived to find an open door through which neighbors said a fight had earlier erupted between that same worried woman and an ornery man. Neither the woman, the man or the child were to be seen, when stopped in. Police gave the empty residence the once-over for safety reasons. And that is how they discovered somebody was concocting bootleg dope inside the place. The city drug squad moved in and seized dope and the doodads with which to produce said dope. No sign of the couple, but the cops have an eye out for them.
Theft
2000 block of Stonewall: A man had a vehicle that could not be locked, which does not explain why he left the keys inside to boot. Anyway, the vehicle disappeared overnight. Police on a later shift found the car crashed and abandoned elsewhere in town.
Brunswick: Vandals broke into several vehicles in the 3100 block of Lee Street. Nothing was missing, but damage was done. Over in the 3400 block of Norwich Street, a desperate thief damaged a vehicle to get inside and steal a radio.
Gunfire
2900 block of Union Street: A burst of gunfire directed at a residence erupted in morning’s early light, causing a minor injury to one person. Bullets struck the home “numerous times,” police reported.
2000 block of Cleburne Street: A woman heard gunfire. A couple of hours later, she discovered a bullet hole in her vehicle.
Citizen Assist
3400 bock of Dolphin Street: A prowling knave could not hide his shifty pursuits in the wee hours of darkness. A good citizen happened to be up and detected him fiddling with door handles on parked cars and snooping in her lawn, a thief seeking opportunity. He skedaddled when responding police arrived, but at least his devious designs were interrupted.
Police Assist
Reynolds and M streets: A party in the park featured “booming music,” which irked at least one neighbor. Police discovered the folks had a permit to party in the park. Just the same, the cops asked, please keep the music down.
College Park: Verbatim from the city police night shift log: “Officers got out with a group of adult males gambling in the park at this location. Males dispersed as officers approached. No further action taken.”
McIntyre Court: A tiff between a man and a woman elevated to a level of public distraction, requiring police intervention. By the time the cops got there, the man had kicked a dent in the woman’s car. The woman “threw a beer bottle through the back window of his car.” Police separated the two and let them simmer down.
Arrests
Woodland Mobile Home Park: A woman caused a scene, apparently even broadcasting her grievances through the emergency-only 911 line. Police responding to the evening incident took the woman to jail, charged with unlawful use of 911 and simple assault.
4957 U.S. Highway 17: When a guy realized the county cop behind him just figured out that his white Oldsmobile Cutlass’s registration tag had expired last month, he took evasive action into the McDonald’s parking lot as the midnight hour approached. Blue lights flashing, the officer followed as the outlaw “proceeded to flee through the parking lot” and back onto the highway. The pursuit ended in capture. The 32-year-old man went to jail, charged with fleeing a police officer, possession of dope and — wait for it … — driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle with a suspended license.
2413 Parkwood Drive: An overwrought woman at the hospital could not be assuaged and her demonstrations of dissatisfaction demanded police intervention. City police took the woman to jail for disorderly conduct.
— Larry Hobbs