Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1600 block of Amherst Street: A man saw what looked a lot like a woman being dragged kicking and screaming into a truck against her will at night, casting sufficient suspicion on his perception to prompt an alert to authorities. Police did catch up to the woman and the truck. Apparently, the source of the conflict was dope, plenty of which cops found inside the truck. Additionally, the woman was wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants.
2200 Albany Street: City cops arrived at a residence to serve a warrant on a wanted man. The outlaw made a break for it out the back door, but he thought better of his designs on escape upon encountering the visage of Bob the police dog. Stopped in his tracks by the obvious futility of trying to outrun Bob, the bandit “was taken into custody without further incident,” police reported.
First Avenue and Bay Street: A concerned citizen alerted the cops about a nighttime driver who had somehow managed to get his vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks. Police found the dimwit still inside the vehicle, drunk as skunk.
1600 block of Stonewall Street: Police discovered a squabble between a man and a woman to be the source of a disturbance that rose to the point of public distraction on the day shift. The man had choked the woman, police discovered, earning him a spot in jail on a charge of battery.
Whitlock Street and Kingsland Avenue: County cops caught up to a stolen vehicle inside the city limits. The thief went to jail, the vehicle went back to its rightful owner.
Golden Isles Parkway and Timber Way: A goof in a red 2005 Ford F150 went speeding past a patrol cop during the morning rush hour. As a result of the ensuing traffic stop, the 20-year-old hotshot cooled his jets in jail, charged with speeding on a suspended license.
150 Altama Ave.: An incorrigible crook was warned to keep his sticky fingers out of the Walmart. Of course, he could not stay away. The petty poltroon was navigating his getaway on a bicycle when county cops arrived. The 50-year-old fool went to jail, charged with criminal trespass, possession of dope and shoplifting.
Magnolia Street: A lady’s penchant for aggression preceded her when she returned to a residence from which her disagreeable disposition rendered her evicted. Responded police knew all about the woman’s antagonistic antics, placing the 19-year-old in jail for criminal trespass under the family violence act.
Crash and Dash
Fourth and North Cleburne streets: A city patrol cop spotted a reckless rascal speeding through town swerving all over the road. The officer gave chase, but the dude managed to elude. Moments later, the renegade crashed the vehicle, jumped out and ran off. Police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs
Been There, Done That
4000 block of Whitlock Street: A guy called the cops to report a theft after his car went missing while he was at work. Sheepishly, the guy called to say never mind. “Complainant called back shortly after reporting his vehicle stolen to inform me that it was parked in a different parking lot and he forgot,” the officer reported.
1 Torras Landing: Verbatim, city police reports: “A female called stating someone stole her truck. After a short period, it was discovered she parked it in a different location. Service provided.”
Heck Hath No Furry …
2500 block of Wolfe Street: A woman with an agenda doused a man’s clothes in bleach. For good measure, she sloshed some bleach on the man as well. She then slinked away. Cops are looking for her and they have a warrant.
Theft
Lake View Cottages: A Smith and Wesson M&P 20 compact firearm went missing from a vehicle overnight.
Cart Calisthenics
1919 U.S. Highway 17: Cmon, folks. Take 10 seconds to push your empty shopping cart into the cart bin, rather than leaving it to flop around into somebody else’s vehicle or block a parking space — simply because your precious time is so much more valuable than ours. Besides, placing the cart where it belongs is probably good exercise. Exhibit A: A woman notified the cops after a wayward stray cart in the Winn Dixie parking lot slammed into her vehicle and punched a hole in the bumper “due to heavy winds and storm that was coming in,” police reported. Yes, this is a pet peeve.
— Larry Hobbs