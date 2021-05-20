Among reports made with police:
Arrests
2100 block of Reynolds Street: An angry woman stormed up to a residence and picked a fight with the woman living there. That woman called police; the culprit left. The woman came back later, getting all up in the resident's face with her hands. Then she took her cell phone. Again, she split before the cops arrived. But they went and found her this time. The 22-year-old woman went to jail for criminal trespass.
Harry Driggers Road and Country Walk Drive: A man was standing beside a silver pickup truck on the side of the road when police responded to a late-night crash. The 52-year-old man ended up going to jail, charged with DUI.
700 block of Gloucester Street: A woman tried to cash a phony check at a downtown business. Nothing doing. The 41-year-old con woman went to jail for identity theft and plain old theft, along with two outstanding warrants.
Norwich and Gloucester streets: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Police found dope inside the car. A 31-year-old man and his 21-year-old sidekick both went to jail for possession of dope.
Theft
300 Juliette Circle: A guy had just scored a brand new aboveground pool. Twenty-two feet around. He had not even decided where to set it up, leaving it in the box overnight on the porch of his shed. Some pathetic crooks came along and swiped the pool before sunrise.
2000 block of Stonewall: A man had a vehicle that could not be locked, which does not explain why he left the keys inside the boot. Anyway, the vehicle disappeared overnight. Police on a later shift found the car crashed and abandoned elsewhere in town.
Brunswick: Vandals broke into several vehicles in the 3100 block of Lee Street. Nothing was missing, but damage was done. Over in the 3400 block of Norwich Street, a desperate thief damaged a vehicle to get inside and steal a radio.
Gunfire
2900 block of Union Street: A burst of gunfire directed at a residence erupted in morning’s early light, causing a minor injury to one person. Bullets struck the home “numerous times,” police reported.
2000 block of Cleburne Street: A woman heard gunfire. A couple of hours later, she discovered a bullet hole in her vehicle.
Citizen Assist
3400 bock of Dolphin Street: A prowling knave could not hide his shifty pursuits in the wee hours of darkness. A good citizen happened to be up and detected him fiddling with door handles on parked cars and snooping in her lawn, a thief seeking opportunity. He skedaddled when responding police arrived, but at least his devious designs were interrupted.
Police Assist
Reynolds and M streets: A party in the park featured “booming music,” which irked at least one neighbor. Police discovered the folks had a permit to party in the park. Just the same, the cops asked, please keep the music down.
College Park: Verbatim from the city police night shift log: “Officers got out with a group of adult males gambling in the park at this location. Males dispersed as officers approached. No further action taken.”
McIntyre Court: A tiff between a man and a woman elevated to a level of public distraction, requiring police intervention. By the time the cops got there, the man had kicked a dent in the woman's car. The woman "threw a beer bottle through the back window of his car." Police separated the two and let them simmer down.
— Larry Hobbs