Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Fairman Avenue: Shots rang out in the night. Cops responding to the scene managed to detain a man and a woman who were in a silver Toyota Camry. The woman told the cops “they had just been shot at,” police reported. Maybe, but the 28-year-old Bonnie went to jail for possession of cocaine and the cops put her 38-year-old Clyde in jail for making terroristic threats.
5411 U.S. Highway 341: The folks at Parker’s did not care where this tramp went, just as long as he did not set foot on the grounds of the convenience store. But the numbskull did it anyway, having been warned that he would go to jail for doing so. Police charged the 41-year-old with criminal trespassing.
57 Glynn Plaza: A cop spotted a Chevrolet pickup truck with a broken taillight at dark-thirty in the morning. The officer followed the vehicle as it pulled in behind Bailey’s Gym, where the driver cut off all of the vehicle’s lights. That is when the officer lit the driver up, flashing the squad car’s blue lights and blaring the siren. The 24-year-old hooligan ended up in jail, charged with possession of meth and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.
McIntosh County: A Brunswick desperado could not outrun the long arm of the Long County law. A sheriff’s deputy there nabbed the outlaw and discovered he was wanted on a local arrest warrant for committing theft by conversion. A local county patrol officer was all too happy to meet the Long County deputy halfway, in Darien, to take custody of his 20-year-old charge and drop him off in the county clink.
718 Glynn Isles: A woman working at Buffalo Wild Wings attacked another woman who also works at the restaurant/pub. Responding police arrested the agitator, charging the 24-year-old woman with battery. County medics rendered aid to the woman who was attacked.
2401 Gloucester St.: An off-duty city cop working security at the Friendly Express had to deal with a woman who was not only “highly intoxicated,” but also “belligerent and disorderly,” according to a report. The officer dealt with her besotted tizzy by arresting the obnoxious 26-year-old woman and having her thrown in jail for disorderly conduct.
Brunswick Commons: A brute attacked a woman after hours, prompting a call for police intervention. The ogre split the scene before the cops arrived, but he could not outrun a police computer check that revealed arrest warrants requesting his presence in jail. Officers looked around and found the heel hiding behind the Big Lots store. The 27-year-old went to jail on the two sheriff’s office warrants, plus a charge of battery/family violence.
Shots Fired
1700 block of Prince Street: Gunfire broke out after hours in this neighborhood, prompting a call to police. Responding officers found several shell casings in the area, but no one was injured and there was no property damage.
— Larry Hobbs