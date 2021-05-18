Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Carteret and Destiny Road: A cop with a fine grasp of metaphor was on late night patrol when the officer witnessed a “vehicle weave inside the travel lane from fog line to center line like a bowling ball traveling down a bowling lane with the bumpers up,” according to a county police report. The driver went to jail for DUI, driving without a license and utter failure to maintain a lane.
150 Altama Connector: A thief stole something inside Walmart. Of course, just like every move that everyone makes inside Walmart, the incident was caught on security video. Police took the 27-year-old woman to jail, charged with shoplifting.
1600 block of L Street: Police stopped a vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation. The stop proved warranted, and the 49-year-old driver went to jail for possession of dope and possession of a stolen gun.
Kings Way and St. Andrews: Police received a heads-up about a knucklehead driving an SUV on the wrong side of the road after midnight on the island. He was not hard to find. The 33-year-old man went to jail for DUI, driving an uninsured vehicle with a suspended license, giving police a fake name and improper driving.
2304 U.S. Highway 17: An ungrateful employee came down with a case of sticky fingers every time she got near the company till. Managers got wise to her real quick. Police took the 31-year-old woman to jail, charged with felony and misdemeanor theft.
Interstate-95: Some moke was sitting on the interstate overpass with a leg dangling over in the midmorning, prompting concerned citizens to alert police. The resulting encounter did not go so well. The 38-year-old man went to jail for willful obstruction of law enforcement, criminal trespass and pedestrian in traffic.
1800 block of Johnston Street: A delusional daughter was beating the side of her mother’s house with a rake, whipping herself up in a fury to start breaking windows. Instead, police took the 17-year-old to jail for criminal trespass under the family violence act.
600 block of Ocean Boulevard: Police responded to a late night crash on the island. Subsequently, the driver went to jail for DUI, driving without a license and failure to maintain a lane.
Canal Road and McCormick Drive: A vehicle pulled out in front of a patrol officer and onto Golden Isles Parkway late at night. The driver swerved across the two lanes and the officer had to brake to keep from getting sideswiped. We all know where this one ends up: the driver went to jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
5701 Altama Ave.: A cantankerous old man had already been warned to stay away from the Metro By T-mobile store. He even got testy with responding police last time he was there. This time, the 78-year-old went to jail for criminal trespass.
150 Altama Ave.: Somebody tried to steal from Walmart. Somebody got caught, of course. Police took that 17-year-old somebody to jail, charged with misdemeanor shoplifting.
— Larry Hobbs