Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
5800 Altama Avenue: A clumsy crook dropped something while trying to break into a pickup truck in the parking lot of the Camelia Apartments before dawn. The noise prompted the truck’s owner to get up and look outside his apartment, where he spied the thief and called the cops. Responding police nabbed the butterfingered bandit, throwing the 23-year-old in jail for entering a vehicle to commit theft and willful obstruction of the law.
100 Sulpher Springs Road: Police were given a heads-up to be on the lookout for a man driving dangerously before dark. The dangerous driver in question showed up at the county sheriff’s office jail complex, where he called his probation officer. The man insisted he wanted to go to jail, adding that he was willing to “ram his vehicle into the building” to get there. That won’t be necessary, responding county cops assured the mad man. Police accommodated the 45-year-old with a jail cell, charging him with reckless driving, possession of a little pot and violating that probation.
1500 block Albany Street: A cop stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, prompting the driver to bail out of the vehicle and make a run for it in the evening hours. The cop gave chase, catching the running renegade in short order. The scofflaw had to be zapped with a taser to comply with custody, after which cops found dope on him and more dope till inside the vehicle. The 41-year-old went to jail for driving an uninsured vehicle on a suspended license, willful obstruction of the law and three counts of possession of dope.
— Larry Hobbs